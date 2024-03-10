March 11, 2024

San Marcos Entrance Exam is live: Applicants take the Basic Science and Engineering test

Zera Pearson March 10, 2024 3 min read

What are the upcoming tests?

According to the university, the upcoming evaluations and their dates will be as follows:

  • Health Sciences: Saturday, March 16
  • Medicine: Sunday, March 17

San Marcos will reach more regions of Peru: four new offices will be opened in the provinces

The decentralization process of UNMSM continues. This time, University President Jerry Ramon announced the opening of new branches of the famous study house

by Bibiana Guardamino Soto

This was announced by the President of San Marcos, Jerry Ramon Rovner, who explained that this initiative responds to the social demands of the regions of the country. – Credit: Andina

National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) announces the expansion of its educational offerings with the opening of new locations. Jerry Ramon RovnerThe head of Dar Al-Duratis stated that the decision responds to the need to provide… high education Quality in various regions of the Kingdom Peru. This project aims to address Social demands And facilitating access to training in the country.

The entrance exam begins in San Marcos

With the participation of thousands of applicants, an entrance examination was conducted Saint Mark It officially started at 10:00 on March 10.

The evaluation will last three hours. After that, the young people will have to wait about 30 minutes to see their relatives again.

The young man was unable to enter to take the test

After the doors of the United Nations mission were closed, a young man came quickly trying to enter; However, the security personnel adhered to the timetable and did not allow him to enter.

Relatives of the other candidates for Dean of America requested that the teenager be able to take the test; However, this did not happen. They even asked him to stay to “fight” for his nomination, but to no avail.

Seconds after Door 3 closed, one of the applicants came running in. | Facebook/Nelly News

The doors are closed in San Marcos

Applicants to UNMSM They are already in the inspection phase, where the authorities will check whether they have brought any of the prohibited items.

As is known, applicants within the facility will receive all the necessary tools to conduct the assessment, such as a pencil, hair ties or eraser.

Entry and exit doors

On this March 10, these are the entry and exit doors for the Basic Science and Engineering exam. Parents must wait outside.

UNMSM Entrance Doors for 2024 Examinations – UNMSM Credit

What time will applicants leave?

The entrance exam for the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos will take exactly three hours, so after starting at 10:00, it will end at 1:00 p.m.

After that, relatives will have to wait half a minute for the young people to leave the institution, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Until when is accepted?

according to UNMSMEntry will be from 6:00 to 8:30, when doors will be closed to all students.

Then, until 10:00, the youth will be subject to all security measures. At this stage, the competent authorities will search the students to prevent them from entering with prohibited items.

The San Marcos location presents problems

The official page of National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) is experiencing loading issues, so applicants cannot, at this time, see their exam results.

