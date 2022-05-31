San Lorenzo announces new closing hours from August 1 | Municipal

The Mayor of San Lorenzo, Jaime Alfreo Ramos, announced today that he has signed Municipal Ordinance 028-2022, which sets a timetable for businesses to close from August 1.

“In order to seek alternatives for our residents to be calm and businesses not to be affected, we have drawn up a municipal ordinance that will come into effect on August 1, 2022 and that seeks to reach consensus within a prudent schedule and maintain an orderly environment where visitors who go to shops can do so, as well as “Next Wednesday, June 1 – July 30, we will enter a directive period for all businesses to leave it on,” the mayor said in written remarks.

“Any commercial establishment in which any product is sold and dispatched in retail stores, including, but not limited to, alcoholic beverages and all types of food, will be obligated to terminate its operations, as provided by the decree,” Alfreo added.

For this purpose, the following closing hours will be established: from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am and Friday and Saturday from 1:00 am to 5:00 am, as well as the night before the holiday. It will be from 1:00 AM until 5:00 AM. Businesses providing live or non-live music must end one hour before the establishment closes.

As part of the process and for violating the provisions of the decree, the fines that the company can face after its entry into force will be as follows: the first violation – one thousand dollars, the second three thousand dollars and the third or subsequent five thousand dollars.

He pointed out that any establishment that allows or encourages to keep crowds outside its facilities, i.e. four people or more, after the closing time, will be exposed to violating the law and will be subject to fines.