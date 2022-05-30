The world’s largest bottle of whiskey sold for $1.4 million

A new process to age whiskey in days 1:20

(CNN) – The world’s largest bottle of whiskey, called “The Intrepid”, sold for about $1.4 million. According to Lyon and Turnbull Auctions.

The bottle, which measures 1.80 meters, got Guinness world record September 2021. Holds 82.16 US gallons or 311 liters. This equates to 444 standard bottles, which is enough for 5,287 bottles of sour whiskey made with 2 ounces of whiskey each.

The liqueur is a 1989 single Macallan malt that has spent 32 years maturing in oak casks at a Scottish Macallan distillery before bottling in 2021. It’s pale golden in color and has a sweet flavor with hints of apple, the auction house says.

It was sold Wednesday to an international collector, according to Lyon and Turnbull.

The Intrepid project was set up as a collaboration between Fah Mai, a Thailand-based investment firm, and Rosewin Holdings, a London-based company, which invests in whiskey and other spirits.

The auction house says project founder Daniel Monk was inspired by his “father’s passion for adventure and exploration”. Eleven explorers appear on the bottle label, including Ranulph Fiennes and Robin Knox-Johnston.

The auction will be supported by several charities, including Marie Curie and Campaign Against Miserable Life (CALM), Lyons says.

The mega bottle is not the most expensive container of whiskey sold to date. This honor belongs to Macallan 60 years Sold for $1.53 million in 2018.