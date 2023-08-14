August 14, 2023

Samadhi Zendejas caused a stir by sharing a video with William Levy

August 14, 2023

through their stories instagramactress Samadhi zendejas He admitted that he was living “one of the most beautiful moments of his life.” And it is that the Mexican, who was part of such successful series as “False Identity” and “Intimate Enemy”, records in Miami the new soap operas to Telemundo“,”come back to me“, next to William Leviwith whom he was born great chemistryIn front of and behind the cameras.

Samadhi Zendejas shares the lead role with William Levy in the TV series ‘Vuelve a mí’.

At the end of last July, Samadhi, who marks her debut as the heroine in “Vuelve a mí”, recalled how sacrificing the work of this production was. “I’m not going to lie to you, this week I felt like the burnout was doing its thing… I’ve been shooting 12 hours a day for about 2 1/2 months, sleeping 4 or 5 hours max, trying not to miss my training, eating healthy, reading chapters, setting scenes My own… This week I said “Wow! I really felt it.” But then I said that’s part of the equation, that’s part of making dreams come true and I’m living a very beautiful moment in my life with a lot of learning, with extraordinary people and extraordinary colleagues,” via an actress At that time.

