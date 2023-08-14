Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Caught…Kissing!!! at Drake’s party

thefor the relationship between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny It is one of the hottest hearts today. They were captured by the paparazzi on various dates in Los Angeles, such as the Coachella and New York festivals, but the model and singer preferred to continue enjoying their relationship without having to confirm that they are a couple. At the Los Angeles Lakers game that drew a lot of comments because of the model’s gestures, her appearance in the Met Gala 2023 Or when they are caught a few days off. Every move of the couple is analyzed, even questioned by followers on social networks if this is really love or an arrangement for both of them.

On this occasion they both went on a Sunday for Drake’s party Where a witness told Page Six that the couple “kissing while kim [Kardashian] I was right next to themAt the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Onlookers close to the couple with their mobile phones recorded their hugs and affection as Drake performed at his concert.

The 27-year-old model was photographed holding the 29-year-old rapper’s face as he chatted into his ear during Drake’s performance of “God’s Plan” on his It’s All a Blur tour. Moments that show they are more than just friendsalthough neither party has confirmed their relationship. Bad Bunny wrapped his arms around Jenner as they continued to dance, holding hands.