Angelica Rivera and Cynthia Klitpo reunite almost 30 years after starring in “La Dueña.” This is what they look like now | Image

Angelica Rivera and Cynthia Klitpo reunite almost 30 years after starring in “La Dueña.” This is what it looks like now (Photos: Instagram)

In 1995, Florinda Meza She made her solo debut as a television series producer Televisaas the protagonist of the project Angelica Rivera And as a villain Cynthia Kletbaugh. to Nearly 30 years to ownersaid the stars They meet again Their photo is going viral on social media, with more than one person pointing out that they look better than they did when the melodrama was broadcast on stars.

Angelica Riverathe previous First Lady of Mexico And the famous actress who was his wife Enrique Peña NietoHe shared an emotional post on Instagram Which captured the attention of his followers. In the photo, Rivera appears next to him Cynthia Kletbaugh, Karina RicoAnd Azila Robinsonprominent acting figures, with whom he has had a strong friendship since adulthood, in addition to his credits on the small screen.

This meeting, according to what he said KletboIt reflects the importance of friendship and loyalty, especially in difficult times. “Friendship and Loyalty in times of crisis “It is more valuable than ever,” Kletbo stressed, demonstrating the strong bond that unites this group of friends, from the PRI's six-year term onwards. Seagull She has been in the “eye of the hurricane,” embroiled in controversies such as the White House affair.

The meeting of the famous Televisa series, produced by Florinda Meza, was also attended by actress Azella Robinson, another celebrity with a great friendship with “La Gaviota” (Photo: Instagram)

The former First Lady of Mexico, who has stayed away from the public eye and devoted herself to travel and her family in recent years, decided to make her presence more visible on social networks, by choosing… Instagram As the only official platform for communicating with the public. His recent activity on this social network includes sharing intimate moments with his family and close friends, and this post is a clear example of his new openness.

The post in question not only highlighted Rivera's joy at reuniting with her friends after six years, but also her gratitude for them. “love themRivera wrote, accompanying her message with a photo in which the four appear hugging and smiling.

KletboFor his part, he reinforced this feeling in his own novel InstagramAdding that despite the time and distance, the loyalty and friendship between them remains unbreakable: “Only we know our truth, and it is a truth that cannot be overcome! I am always loyal“, highlighted.

There is no animosity between Angelica Rivera and Cynthia Klitpo: this was their viral meeting 30 years after “La Dueña” (Photo: Instagram)

A few months ago, a public apology to Cynthia Kletbaugh to Angelica Rivera, the former First Lady of Mexico, has served as a prominent point of interest in the country's entertainment and political spheres. At the time, the actress expressed her regret for revealing intimate details about La Gaviota's life, specifically regarding alleged infidelity on her part. Enrique Peña Nietoprevious president.

“I publicly apologize to Angelica Rivera, because I had no reason to talk about my friend's privacy.“said Cynthia Kletbo in an interview, emphasizing the importance she attaches to her friendship with Rivera above the rumors and controversy it has sparked.

“The thing is, I love her so much and I defend her. But now I won't talk about it anymore, because then I will be immersed in a life that does not belong to me.” added Kletbo, making clear his desire to protect his relationship with Rivera despite the mistakes made which now with this encounter seem to have been left in the past and overcome.