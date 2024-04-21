Snow Community, Biggest Platinum Winner of 2024

(CNN in Spanish) — The Platino Awards were held on Saturday to honor the best in Ibero-American film and television. The event was held at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, in Quintana Roo, Mexico and began at 6pm Mexico time, 8pm ET.

As expected, “The Snow Society” was the big winner of the night, receiving the most nominations.

In this sense, Juan Antonio Bayona's film won in several categories in which it was nominated: Best Ibero-American Feature Film, as well as Best Direction, Best Male Performance, Best Direction and Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Direction. Accumulated 6 awards that made the production More statues from the 11th edition.

In addition, Bayona won in technical categories such as Best Direction (Jaume Martí and Andres Gil), Best Cinematography (Pedro Luque) and Best Sound Direction (Oriol Tarrago, Marc Orts and Jorge Adrados), in addition to the famous award for Best Male Performance won by Enzo Vugrincic. .

This is the complete list of Platinum Award winners.

Best Ibero-American Feature Film

“Snow Community” (Spain)

Best cinematography

Juan Antonio Bayona for The Snow Society

Best scenario

Estibalis orysula on “20,000 Species of Bees”

Best Documentary Film

“Infinite Memory” (Chile)

Best female performance

Laia Costa for the movie “One Love”

Best Male Performance

Enzo Vugrincic for The Snow Society

Best photography direction

Pedro Luque for “The Snow Society”

Best cinematic miniseries or television series

“Barabrava” (Argentina)

for “under treatment”

“20,000 Species of Bees” by Estibalis Orisola

Jose Coronado for “Close Your Eyes”.

Best animated film

Robot Dreams by Pablo Berger

Jorge Adrados, Oriol Tarrago and Mark Orts for “Snow Society”

Miniseries creators

Daniel Boorman for “Eossi, the Penitent Spy”

Best female performance in a miniseries

Lola Dueñas for “The Messiah”

Best Male Performance in a Miniseries

Andy Chango for “Love After Love”

Carmen Macchi for “The Messiah”

Cecilia Roth