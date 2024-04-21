Snow Community, Biggest Platinum Winner of 2024

(CNN in Spanish) — The Platino Awards were held on Saturday to honor the best in Ibero-American film and television. The event was held at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, in Quintana Roo, Mexico and began at 6pm Mexico time, 8pm ET.
As expected, “The Snow Society” was the big winner of the night, receiving the most nominations.
In this sense, Juan Antonio Bayona's film won in several categories in which it was nominated: Best Ibero-American Feature Film, as well as Best Direction, Best Male Performance, Best Direction and Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Sound Direction. Accumulated 6 awards that made the production More statues from the 11th edition.
In addition, Bayona won in technical categories such as Best Direction (Jaume Martí and Andres Gil), Best Cinematography (Pedro Luque) and Best Sound Direction (Oriol Tarrago, Marc Orts and Jorge Adrados), in addition to the famous award for Best Male Performance won by Enzo Vugrincic. .
This is the complete list of Platinum Award winners.
Best Ibero-American Feature Film
“Snow Community” (Spain)
Best cinematography
Juan Antonio Bayona for The Snow Society
Best scenario
Estibalis orysula on “20,000 Species of Bees”
Best Documentary Film
“Infinite Memory” (Chile)
Best female performance
Laia Costa for the movie “One Love”
Best Male Performance
Enzo Vugrincic for The Snow Society
Best photography direction
Pedro Luque for “The Snow Society”
Best cinematic miniseries or television series
“Barabrava” (Argentina)
for “under treatment”
“20,000 Species of Bees” by Estibalis Orisola
Jose Coronado for “Close Your Eyes”.
Best animated film
Robot Dreams by Pablo Berger
Jorge Adrados, Oriol Tarrago and Mark Orts for “Snow Society”
Miniseries creators
Daniel Boorman for “Eossi, the Penitent Spy”
Best female performance in a miniseries
Lola Dueñas for “The Messiah”
Best Male Performance in a Miniseries
Andy Chango for “Love After Love”
Carmen Macchi for “The Messiah”
Cecilia Roth
