April 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gerard Pique and Clara Chea star in a turbulent episode

Lane Skeldon April 21, 2024 1 min read

The couple landed in Madrid when the unfortunate events occurred.

while Shakira Spread laughter and good humor On the occasion of the success of his new album Women don't cry anymore And his next tour Gerrard Pique It has not been shown in the same way publicly.

On the contrary, last Friday, the former footballer and his current partner, Clara SheaThey were involved in a mysterious incident at Madrid Airport.

The businessman and his girlfriend also left a very bad taste in the mouths of those who witnessed the scene gathered there by news agencies.

Gerard and Clara, with very serious faces and surrounded by security, did not let anyone get close. One of his bodyguards ended up having a nasty altercation with a photographer who was trying to take a picture of the couple.

(Photo by Antonio Gutierrez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Gerard and Clara

Shakira's ex-husband, who was arriving in the Spanish capital to watch the Kings League final, appeared armored by 8 security men. Something out of proportion to the situation caused great inconvenience not only to the media, but also to the athlete's followers who were left wanting to salute.

One episode was quite uncomfortable for everyone present and showed Pique's poor relationship with the press. The images show extreme discomfort and tension That was in the environment.

The fact that his company Cosmos could be on the receiving end of justice for its investigations into a case Luis RubialesIt could worry Gerrard and thus avoid any questions from the media at all costs.

See also  Anastasia Kvitko shows off her best curve in hilarious pictures!

