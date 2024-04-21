Gerard Pique and Clara Chea star in a turbulent episode

On the contrary, last Friday, the former footballer and his current partner, Clara SheaThey were involved in a mysterious incident at Madrid Airport.
The businessman and his girlfriend also left a very bad taste in the mouths of those who witnessed the scene gathered there by news agencies.
Gerard and Clara, with very serious faces and surrounded by security, did not let anyone get close. One of his bodyguards ended up having a nasty altercation with a photographer who was trying to take a picture of the couple.
More Stories
Mariela Zanetti cries when she remembers her last conversation with Christian Benavides: I couldn't wait to see him (video) | WebiShowbiz | Eye width
Adamari Lopez talked about the reason that prompted her to move away from acting
Orlando Bloom talks about his life with Katy Perry