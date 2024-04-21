April 21, 2024

Mariela Zanetti cries when she remembers her last conversation with Christian Benavides: I couldn't wait to see him (video) | WebiShowbiz | Eye width

In an interview with the program “You are in All” Mariela Zanetti He talked about the last conversation he had with the late Christian Benavides, brother of Jorge and Alfredo Benavides.

Christianity is a very beautiful stage in my life, and I always remember it with a lot of love. When they say “All men are equal, they are unfaithful,” I say “I have had good men.” Christian was a gentleman, and a beautiful boy. We were very young and made some mistakes that took us away.“, he stated.

In addition, the ex Vidette revealed that after their breakup, she and Christian became good friends, until one day they stopped seeing each other because she found out that he was sick.

Completely moved, Zanetti provided details of a recent conversation with her former partner.

I called him and we spoke on the phone and he gave me some very nice advice about life. I told him: I bought you a hat and some chocolates, and when you arrive I will bring them to you. That was the last time I spoke to him.said Zanetti.

It's something I always regret, I should have gone to the airport to see it but I put it off. Suddenly I received a call from his mother who told me that he had passed away. She kept the gift and the desire to see him one last time and say goodbye. But I know he was very good and he understood that“he added.

