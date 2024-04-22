Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel's daughter, shares tender moments from her father's birthday party

This Friday, Luis Miguel He turned 54 years old, surrounded by the affection of his fans and the love of his family, while his daughter Michelle Salas continues to share some of the most emotional moments of the singer's celebration, as was the case with the mariachi who played the music at his party. With a very emotional performance of part of “Las mañanitas”.

“El Sol de México” is experiencing one of the best moments of his career, although a few years ago he went through an economic crisis – due to debts – that put him in financial trouble. Fortunately, he received the encouragement of businessman Carlos Bremer, who helped him revitalize his artistic career with the launch of the series “Luis Miguel.”

But it wasn't until last year, when he announced his tour, that Luisme showed that even though he hadn't released any new songs for seven years, the affection of his fans still belonged to him, because tickets for the “Luis Miguel” 2023 tour were sold out. -2024” successfully, broke records and became the artist with first place in sales this year.

Advertising

But Mickey has not only succeeded on the professional level, he is also living a more than prosperous phase of his personal life, having found love in Paloma Cuevas, the ex-wife of his companion, bullfighter Enrique Ponce, and reconciling with his first lover. His daughter is Michelle Salas, whom he had with actress and singer Stephanie Salas.

It is known that since the birth of Michele, the singer has been present in the young woman's life intermittently, which is why, when the influencer announced her wedding to her fiancé, Danilo Díaz Granados, everyone doubted that the soul would be in demand. To celebrate. See also Actress "Anne with NE" Miranda McKeown diagnosed with breast cancer | Netflix USA Celebrity NNDC | Persons

But he was not only one of the guests of the ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy, but he also had the honor of accompanying Michele to the altar.

From that moment on, Mitch and his father showed that their relationship became increasingly closer, as the young woman accompanied the interpreter of “When the Sun Warms” in many of his performances given in the United States, Spain and our country. .

In fact, Salas and her husband were arrested upon arriving at the Crypto.com arena AngelsLast Wednesday, because the singer is giving one of his concerts.

On Friday, the day the sun turned fifty-four years old, the young woman did not hesitate to share a post referring to her father’s birthday.

This was the second snapshot of Luis Miguel that he shared on his social networks; In February, he published a video clip showing the singer taking a pizza out of a stone oven, in connection with the celebration of Valentine's Day.

Advertising

In the photo you can only see the back of the singer at one of his concerts.

Yesterday, Michele shared one of the moments she lived during a Luismi celebration, because his loved ones surprised him with the arrival of some mariachi to the restaurant where they were about to celebrate their day, because the table was already more than ready – so the photos suggest.

The group performed the song “Las mañanitas” and Sol's daughter could not help but make that moment public, confirming that she is having the best moment with her father. See also The goddess shows what her first home in the United States looked like