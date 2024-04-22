April 22, 2024

Michelle Salas, Luis Miguel's daughter, shares tender moments from her father's birthday party

Lane Skeldon April 22, 2024 3 min read

This Friday, Luis Miguel He turned 54 years old, surrounded by the affection of his fans and the love of his family, while his daughter Michelle Salas continues to share some of the most emotional moments of the singer's celebration, as was the case with the mariachi who played the music at his party. With a very emotional performance of part of “Las mañanitas”.

“El Sol de México” is experiencing one of the best moments of his career, although a few years ago he went through an economic crisis – due to debts – that put him in financial trouble. Fortunately, he received the encouragement of businessman Carlos Bremer, who helped him revitalize his artistic career with the launch of the series “Luis Miguel.”

But it wasn't until last year, when he announced his tour, that Luisme showed that even though he hadn't released any new songs for seven years, the affection of his fans still belonged to him, because tickets for the “Luis Miguel” 2023 tour were sold out. -2024” successfully, broke records and became the artist with first place in sales this year.

