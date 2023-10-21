Samadhi Zendejas and Horacio Pancheri’s reprehensible commentary that left no one indifferent

Samadhi Zendegas (Photo by Medus Way Media/Getty Images) (Media & Media via Getty Images)

Written by Sandra Lucario. Samadhi Zendejas had been celebrating the start of the TV series “Vuelve a mí” for a few weeks, in which he shares the lead role with William Levy, when something dampened his enthusiasm. A message on her Instagram account knocked her off balance, as would happen to anyone who suddenly receives verbal abuse from an acquaintance. Since Horacio Bancieri was not just an unknown person, the actors shared the credits 7 years ago, when they took part in the TV series “The Road to Destiny”.

“Look how ugly you are,” said the message, which we do not know how long after receiving it the actress decided to announce it. She says she woke up with him. The video clip in which he denounced was published at noon. It probably took him a while to decide what to do.

She said she chose to reveal it while recording herself in her makeup routine, which she did to feel more beautiful. She lamented that even though she reached out as a “cat hand” to feel better, she was aware that not everyone could have the same opinion. Then he reported the insult he received from the actor.

At first he wondered, “How positive is it to share these kinds of things?” The actress resented that because of such messages, many women end up disdaining their potential, forgetting the importance of being honest and worrying about following beauty stereotypes. Finally, she asked her followers: “No one or anything tells you what it means to be beautiful.”

After Samadhi’s complaint, the actor used his account ‘X’ to share a message. Bancheri confirmed that the letter was not written or sent by him. He insisted that his Instagram account had been hacked.

Hundreds of users of the social network were skeptical, including Dana Paula, the actress and singer who starred in the 2009 series “Dare to Dream,” the series that marked the debut of Samadhi Zendejas on television.

Paying attention to Bancheri’s response, D’Anna Paula responded sarcastically: “Ha! Trusted Old… No matter your unreliable “excuse,” protecting yourself instead of demanding an apology encourages more men like you to continue to believe that calling a woman “ugly” is right. Your reaction is disappointing…” he wrote.

Followers of the “Mala Fama” artist, who have followed her career and Samadhi, responded to her post: “Commander Patito of Las Populares defends one of her team members.” He wrote: “Not with Las Populares, not with them.” Another person added: “Get it over with, duck.” “.

Samadhi Zendejas’ battle against stereotypes

This is not the first time Samadhi Zendejas have had to respond to criticism or respond to beauty stereotypes.

Her career, which began in 2009 playing the role of Amaya in the Argentine soap opera “Patito Feo” and led her to play the role of Jenni Rivera in “Mariposa de Barrio,” helped her confront her own prejudices in her childhood and adolescence. And he had to demolish it when he started working on television.

At one point she noted: “Curvy women are not wanted on TV, you always have to be a stick. Dark-skinned women will never be accepted on TV. So I was trying to look like the stereotype or be accepted by it.” I wasn’t.” “.

Samadhi Zendegas at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images) (Billboard via Getty Images)

Two years ago, you mentioned that it was very difficult for you to get a job. Why? “As Mexicans we are used to recognizing non-Mexican beauties,” she wondered how far she could go if she did not have blue eyes and were not 1.70 meters tall. long.

“Mariposa de Barrio” changed everything, he explained. In order to play the role of the hero who told the story of Jenni Rivera, he had to gain more than 20 kilograms, and this is exactly what came after he learned to be a disciplined person, able to value himself, love himself and accept himself.

In the field of acting, opportunities also started coming to him and he finally realized that it was not just about physical appearance.

Hearing comments like: “You felt the scene because you had a hard time” or “You put a lot of effort into it” helped him realize that his performance was worth more than everything he thought he didn’t have.

In an interview with Vogue, she was asked if she had shed any unnecessary biases that might inspire other women. She replied that in principle you should stop judging yourself; Then “stop believing that people with style or some way achieve things, when in reality that is not the case.”

She also showed that she does not envy those who are different from her: “I tell myself all the time: ‘It’s good for other people who are different from me to succeed,’ but that doesn’t mean I want to. Be like them.”

For the 28-year-old actress, it became important, too The support he receives from his fansEspecially when she feels that this is not her day, when she wakes up sad or feeling bad: “I am sure that at this time, women can unite a lot, and stop attracting each other to excel. I think the most beautiful thing is to recognize the qualities that another woman has.”

The samadhi may have received unnecessary attacks on his physical fitness (which is really unnecessary if we consider that his physical, mental and professional work speaks for itself: his intense exercise routine is inspiring, and the way he has managed to reinvent himself to go from one person to another is impressive Her long career is astonishing, but the way her people came to her defense speaks more about her identity than just petty aggression.

“You’re so beautiful on the inside. That makes you an amazing woman,” her brother told her. That’s the message that’s worth it, the one that all women should engrave in their memories, and in some space in our room.

