October 20, 2023

Kendall Jenner goes viral in seconds on the networks: Is she pregnant with Bad Bunny?

Lane Skeldon October 20, 2023 1 min read

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny It was once again a trend on social networks but this time for the photo in which the model shows her stomach which aroused the suspicions of all her fans. If she’s pregnant with “Bad Bunny”. Some doubts were quickly resolved. This is a photo of Kendall Jenner from last Tuesday, October 17, in Los Angeles. And of course, her followers and haters exploded, wondering if she was actually expecting a baby.

Some doubts were resolved when other users posted more photos of that moment and a different perspective. There you can see that in reality, the model’s supposed load was actually the butt of a friend who was next to her.. This way, look at the back of the “Celebrity” bag showing some hands with blue rubber gloves.

Kendall Jenner appeared in the fourth season of The Kardashian, the family’s reality show, and had not yet thought about becoming a mother. In a conversation with Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner, she admitted her fears about becoming a mother. “Yes, I’ve been really bad lately. That’s one of the reasons.” “Why am I really afraid of having children?”the model admitted.

