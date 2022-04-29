Find out the location of the wedding of Ebro Shaheen and Sidi Othman | Turkish series | nnda nnlt | Offers

general wedding. It was in September 2021 when he was a basketball player Sidi Othman He proposed to his girlfriend a famous actress Ebru Shaheen. As expected, the Turkish artist kissed, and she answered with a big “yes”. Since then, all the plans for the wedding have begun, which promises to be a glorious event in 2022.

Ebru Shaheen She remembered that she starred in the hit TV series “Herkai: love and revenge“, a production whose popularity and fame reached international levels. Thanks to this, she was also able to be the heroine of a novel “DistanA historical series where he plays the role of whiza warrior princess.

Ebru Sahin and Sidi Othman got engaged on September 14, 2021 and today they are spending the quality time of their lives together (Photo: Ebru Sahin/Instagram)

for this part, Sidi Othman He is a young man who is more than two meters tall and plays In the United States NBA join. He is of Macedonian origin but has become a Turkish citizen. The athlete has been devoted to basketball for several years and is currently part of the professional team Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

But the love between the two was born in the year 2020 and since then they have been seen on social networks very happy to enjoy their romantic relationship, although one of the most memorable moments for them and their fans was the proposal made in Cappadocia The September 14, 2021.

Sidi Othman proposed to Ebro Sahin in September 2021 (Photo: Sidi Othman/Instagram)

Details of the newlyweds between Abrou Shaheen and Sidi Othman

It has been revealed what thousands of his fans have Ebru Shaheen s Sidi Othman They’ve Waited So Long: Details of their big wedding.

According to the gate Milletthe rememberer Rayyan at “Herkai: love and revengeAnd the basketball player will have a double wedding. This will be held after the end of the NBA season in Country join In the month of June.

It was also announced that there would be a wedding ceremony, which sparked the ire of fans. At these ceremonies, relatives of the spouses, as well as people very close to them, will attend.

Actress Ebro Sahin lives happy moments with her partner Sidi Othman (Photo: Ebru Sahin/Instagram)

first wedding

This will be done in LimerickIt is a region and a city in the province of Izmir in Turkey, where the family of Sidi Othman It was the place where their love began.

second wedding

The event will take place in United State Where the athlete continues his career.

How was love born between Ebro Shahin and Sidi Othman

Ebro Shaheen and Sidi OthmanCurrently they are considered one of the strongest couples in Turkey and despite the fact that the actress is very busy with the recordings of the series “DistanBoth manage their time to live beautiful moments.

But it is known that the love between them was born at first sight, or rather, Sidi Othman shocked Ebru Shaheen since he saw her.

“She is the chosen one and I knew that the day I saw her. I have the ring since last year, I picked up the courage and showed it to him. It’s the best event of my life.”shown Othman.

This came after the actress posted a photo on her Instagram in which she appeared in Barcelona (Spain), and the comment made by her boyfriend was a great surprise, in addition to her admiration for the publication.

“But our heart is also the heart!‘, was the initial comment made by the basketball player, Sidi Othman.