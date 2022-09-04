Take a deep breath before you see what Marco Antonio Solis’ wife of over 10 years looked like

Cuban Model Kristi Solis 52 years old knew how to conquer the heart of the famous Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis For more than three decades. Since the ’90s they have been together and have formed a family with their inseparable daughters, Alison and Marla.

The truth is Kristi Solis She is very active on social networks and on Instagram alone already has almost 300,000 followers that she does not lose. wife Marco Antonio Solis She has become the standard of fashion and trends and distinguishes style with her appearance.

For your huge fan base, Kristi Solis He shares his best poses but also some postcards of his travels with the singer Marco Antonio Solis Every time he goes on a world tour. As well as the moments in which he lives with his daughters and friends.

but now Kristi Solis He surprised his fans by posting a commemorative postcard in which he looks ten years younger. The picture immediately spread and in it you can see a wife Marco Antonio Solis With a silver and purple dress, her practical figure stands out as a result of her perseverance in physical exercise and good nutrition.

In the TBT of the small cam social network, Kristi Solis She has blonde hair like today but straight and softly surrounding her pretty face. The make-up accentuates her features and the tan is the heroine of the postcard that she decides to attach to the text that says: “2010”.