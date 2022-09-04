September 4, 2022

Take a deep breath before you see what Marco Antonio Solis' wife of over 10 years looked like

Lane Skeldon September 4, 2022 2 min read

Cuban Model Kristi Solis 52 years old knew how to conquer the heart of the famous Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis For more than three decades. Since the ’90s they have been together and have formed a family with their inseparable daughters, Alison and Marla.

The truth is Kristi Solis She is very active on social networks and on Instagram alone already has almost 300,000 followers that she does not lose. wife Marco Antonio Solis She has become the standard of fashion and trends and distinguishes style with her appearance.

