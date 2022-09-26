This is the reason why Maribel Guardia refuses to age | video

One of the longest-lived actresses on Mexican TV is Maribel Guardia, 62 years old, looks amazing, because he likes to keep fit and looks very young. Actress revealed the reason which of them Negates a growing upIt is, more than anything, a very visible sign in his black hair.

One of the very distinguishing features Maribel Guardia It’s her thick black hair, so the actress said the silver strands are very noticeable in her hair; The actress revealed during a meeting with the media that the main the reason which of them Negates a growing up It is due to the appearance White hair in her hair.

In this videoAnd the Maribel Guardia He made it clear that he would never allow his hair to show. White hairSo, she always goes to the beauty salon to dye her hair black. In addition, Maribel admitted that the reason who I know Negates a growing up Is that when he sees graying in his hair, he becomes depressed and sad when he sees the sign of aging in his hair.

“I get depressed if I see gray hair, I already have mine. As soon as (the gray hair) comes out I say, ‘No girls, I’m against you’. The salon was told and if not, I dye my hair myself.”

also, Maribel Guardia She took the opportunity to show her great admiration for her companions on the show who leave their hair natural, that is, they wear White hair without the need to dye,”I admire comrades who are like that, because I know they have been able to shake off this vanity.”. But she made it clear that she would continue to dye her hair to remain young.

The actress also took the opportunity to share some secrets of how she always looks perfect, saying that part of this is maintaining a positive and cheerful attitude, as well as giving the body the value it deserves because it is the engine that allows daily activities to be performed. Maribel GuardiaHe revealed that if he underwent a strange surgery to take care of his body, “do a little exercise and fix it a little.”