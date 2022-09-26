September 26, 2022

This is the reason why Maribel Guardia refuses to age | video

Lane Skeldon September 26, 2022 2 min read

One of the longest-lived actresses on Mexican TV is Maribel Guardia, 62 years old, looks amazing, because he likes to keep fit and looks very young. Actress revealed the reason which of them Negates a growing upIt is, more than anything, a very visible sign in his black hair.

One of the very distinguishing features Maribel Guardia It’s her thick black hair, so the actress said the silver strands are very noticeable in her hair; The actress revealed during a meeting with the media that the main the reason which of them Negates a growing up It is due to the appearance White hair in her hair.

