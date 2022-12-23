December 23, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried: Founder of FTX has been released on $250 million bail

Zera Pearson December 23, 2022 3 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried has been set on $250 million bail.

FTX cryptocurrency marketplace founder Sam Bankman-Fred has been released on bail and will remain under house arrest while he awaits trial in the United States for an alleged $1 million fraud he committed through his company, which has filed for bankruptcy. weeks ago.

A US judge has ruled that the 30-year-old former billionaire can remain under house arrest with his parents, who have put up their California home as security. the Bail US$$250 million Created by the judge.

At the hearing, Bankman Freed neither admitted nor denied his guilt.

Shortly before his arrest in the Bahamas on December 12, the businessman told the BBC: “I didn’t commit fraud on purpose. I don’t think I would commit fraud. I didn’t want any of this to happen. I certainly didn’t qualify as well as I thought.” “”.

