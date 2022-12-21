Sam Bankman Freed agreed to extradite him to the United States but the operation did not progress

Sam Bankman Fried leaves a hearing in Nassau, Bahamas (Reuters)

FTX Co-Founder Preparations, Sam Bankman Friedwhich is to be extradited to the United States has suffered a severe and confusing setback in a court in the Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried testified in court Monday that he was Is willing to waive his right to oppose extradition to the United States, He will face charges including wire fraud. But, His local attorney, Jerome Roberts, said at the same hearing that he was unaware of the plan., leading to confusion in the Nassau courtroom. Eventually, the proceedings were stopped and Bankmann-Fried was ordered back to prison.

the Messy scene This is the latest twist in the drama that has unfolded since Bankman-Fried was arrested last week at the behest of US authorities. Although she said last week that she would fight extradition, Bankman-Fried recently indicated in private conversations that she was preparing to return to the United States as soon as Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Bankman Fried’s change of heart is partly related to this expectation You can be granted bail in the United StatesAccording to the source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Amid Monday’s confusion, the judge adjourned the hearing and turned away the spectators. In the cleared courtroom, Bankman-Fried and her local attorney, Roberts, showed up for a conference call. The next court date is set for February 8, though it could be called earlier.

Eventful audience departure (Reuters/Marco Bello)

Bankman Fried wore a blue suit and white shirt for Monday’s session, which took place in a room packed with about 20 people, including several who appeared to be working for the United States and members of the press. There was confusion from the start when Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Roberts, asked for clarification about the purpose of the hearing. Shortly after the start, a short break was made.

Prior to his arrest, in several interviews following last month’s FTX explosion, the 30-year-old denied committing fraud or willfully breaking the law. Representatives for Bankman-Fried and the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who is handling the case, declined to comment.

Since being denied bail in a Bahamas court last week, Bankman-Fried has been held in a notorious prison outside of Nassau known as Fox Hill.

