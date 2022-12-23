Six new stores opened in Plaza Las Américas

Just in time for Christmas shopping, Plaza Las Americas About the opening of about six new stores in addition to the existing offer of the mall.

These are Vélez, Ferrero Chocolatier, BoxLunch, Mundo Mattress, Funky Confetti and Greenery Flower Shop, stores that expand shopping options during the holiday season.

“Before the end of 2022 and as part of our commitment, we continue to expand and enhance our fashion, entertainment and gastronomy offering to the delight of all our visitors,” said Franklin Dominic, General Manager of Plaza Las Américas.

Phillies. (supplied)

He concluded, “With these and other new openings that have occurred during the year, nearly 30,000 square feet of offerings have been added that our customers will be able to enjoy in time for Christmas.”

By 2023, he added, nearly 60,000 additional square feet will open with the opening of Dave & Buster’s, and the expansion of Zara, Liage, APM Monaco, and Bimba y Lola.

The store was the most expected Vélez, the well-known Colombian brand specializing in handmade leather goods and fashion pieces, has opened its first store in Puerto Rico. With an area of ​​about 2,200 square feet, it is located on the first floor of the mall between Vallis and Crystal Forever. The new space has a large selection of handbags, wallets, card holders, and accessories for men and women.

In the case of Ferrero Chocolatier, it is the first Italian-style store in Puerto Rico, where the Ferrero brand presents the full range of its products to the public. The chocolate shop is divided into zones, each station represented by a leading chocolate brand, where consumers also enjoy experiences and spaces to take pictures. The approximately 4,000-square-foot store is located on the second floor in the atrium of JCPenney at Messi.

Ferrero chocolate. (supplied)

The mall is also welcomed BoxLunch is a unique “Get some give back” concept where consumers will find popular cultural merchandise and collectibles. For every $10 in purchases, BoxLunch provides meal to those in need through Feeding America. The new store is located on the second floor next to Hot Topic in approximately 2,800 square feet.

while Mundo Mattress is a store specializing in mattress toys which has a variety of brands, Prices and styles. The 1,600-square-foot PLAZA store is located on the second floor between Cohen Fashion Optical and Denny’s Art.

green. (supplied)

Finally, they opened the gigs Funky sweets and a green flower shop. In case if Located on the second floor in front of Hecho a Mano, the Funky Confetti Cart has a variety of gifts perfect for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or just because.. while Green Flower Shop is a cart that specializes in selling flowers and floral arrangements, where the arrangements stand out with the great variety of natural pine trees for the season. The Greenery Flower Shop is located on the first floor across from T-Mobile.