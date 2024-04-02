April 3, 2024

If you're an AT&T customer, do this in response to millions of data leaks in the US

Zera Pearson April 2, 2024 2 min read

Telecommunications company AT&T is still investigating its users' data leak about two weeks ago. In an official statement, the company indicated last weekend that the scope of the event was much larger than initially calculated.

Official data shows that full names, dates of birth, email addresses and mobile phone numbers were hacked. The same goes for shipping addresses, Social Security numbers, AT&T accounts, and passcodes.

Meanwhile, the company partly soothed its customers by reporting that the call history of those affected was not compromised. Also, the financial information of every AT&T customer did not reach the so-called “dark web.”

The investigation is ongoing

Since the incident occurred, approximately 15 days ago, the company has opened an in-depth investigation. As the operation progresses, new elements related to the above-mentioned data leak emerge.

According to recent analysis, everything seems to point to the data breach dating back to 2019 or earlier. The leak affected 7.6 million current users and 65.4 million former customers.

So far, AT&T has not released a list of affected customers. However, it announced that affected users have already been contacted to reset their passwords.

As if that wasn't enough, the company has committed to offering credit monitoring through other companies like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

If you're an AT&T customer, take every precaution to avoid identity theft and other online scams. Do not open suspicious links or attachments. Also, do not share your personal information via email or text messages.

AT&T also suggests constantly monitoring banking records and transactions. This way you can detect any unusual or unauthorized activity.

