December 24, 2022

Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines

(CNN) – Samsung has recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the washing machines may short circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 51 reports of “smoke, melting, overheating, or fire from washing machines.” Ten of these reports indicated property damage and three clients reported smoke inhalation injuries.

Several Samsung Ultra Fast Wash top loading washing machine models are affected: WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors, CPSC general The range of serial numbers for the 14 recalled models.

663,500 washers were sold at big box retailers including Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot and Lowe’s from June 2021 through December 2022, costing between $900 and $1,500.

Updating the software can fix a fire risk. “Consumers should immediately check whether the washing machine’s software has been updated to avoid danger. If this has not happened, consumers should immediately stop using the washing machine until the software is updated,” the commission said.

Samsung said all washing machines with Wi-Fi should automatically download free repair software when connected to the Internet. Those without internet access can get a free adapter from Samsung to connect and download the free software fix.

