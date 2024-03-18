Safety “Height” | Newspaper

Chihuahua.- The increasingly frequent and almost necessary use of technology, to carry out multiple human activities in various areas of the modern world, has become a common practice that facilitates and makes its development more efficient, including police activities that lead to better performance of public safety.

This has not been the exception in the municipality of Chihuahua, where the application of cutting-edge technology in this area has led to a significant reduction in the incidence of major crimes: home burglary, business burglary, automobile burglary, and commercial burglary. Among other things of equal importance.

In 2018, the Chihuahua Shield (Pecuu) platform was inaugurated, with the firm aim of improving virtual surveillance in the city, as well as contributing video-recorded material to investigations conducted by the state authority, which in turn serves as evidence of the crime. The Public Prosecution Office, thanks to which important cases were brought before the judicial authority.

In addition to more than 1,500 cameras installed at strategic points in the urban area, as well as trailers and totems placed in parks and main roads, the Halcón I helicopter and other devices that add to security, drones and platforms were also purchased. To carry out operations from the air.

Thanks to their versatility and ease of use, these devices act as air police and are used to track vehicles or people while chasing them over wide distances, or to search for injured people in hills or wild areas that are difficult to reach for humans.

Metropolitan Police drones have made it possible to reduce the risks to personnel involved in high-impact events and can replace the Halcón I helicopter in certain situations, as well as patrolling rural communities, sporting events and tours of dams and bodies of water.

Moreover, experts can also monitor from the ground areas classified as hazardous before entering, for example, where explosions or fires have occurred, to conduct an examination of the affected area.

To manage and maintain it, the Air Operations Unit of the Public Security Directorate includes five drone pilots duly licensed and certified by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency; Two of them are by profession pilots and a meteorologist, and two are municipal police commanders.

Pilot Mauricio Ferrero Lopez, who belongs to the aforementioned group, explained that from March 2018 until now, several hundred operations and rescues have been carried out with these devices, and more than a thousand interventions, due to the presence of thermal cameras that allow them to do so. Location of people or objects day and night.

The official explained that the four drones owned by DSPM have a flight autonomy of up to 50 minutes and an attack radius of 10 to 15 kilometers, depending on environmental conditions, and are easy to assemble and quick to respond in a timely manner. . In case of emergency.