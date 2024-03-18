March 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A thief was arrested after he left his ID at the scene of the robbery

A thief was arrested after he left his ID at the scene of the robbery

Phyllis Ward March 18, 2024 2 min read

Image: Shutterstock

Text: Hugo Leon

Police arrested Omar Yandril Piccolino, a young man from Villa Clara who dropped his ID card while trying to rob a Santa Clara home and reported on social media profiles linked to law enforcement.

On March 9, netizen Liso Santoyo shared photos in groups at Villa Clara claiming that the young man in the photos tried to rob her house.

“Omar Yandrell 'Piccolino', the brazen thief we caught today around 3am stealing from my roof and carrying a knife. He is from La Vigia, because even though he ran away, we got his card,” the complainant wrote.

Moreover, Santoyo filed an official complaint with the police, and the police, with all the information about the criminal, took very little time to locate and arrest him.

According to the La Fuerza del Pueblo file linked to the Department of the Interior in Villa Clara, the attempted robbery occurred in Riparto Virginia, in Santa Clara, when the owners surprised him by his act.

In the midst of the struggle, the robber pulled out a knife and attacked the victims, but they managed to take a backpack containing his identity card.

The event is being held amid a wave of arrests reported by the official website itself. According to their own data, within a few days, a woman who was swindling money through fake profiles on social networks was arrested.

The woman organized alleged currency exchanges that ended in the theft of hundreds of thousands of pesos.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Honduras urges 'transformation of economic model' to achieve food security

March 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Pope Francis accepts Benito Angeles' resignation due to his age

March 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Safety “Height” | Newspaper

March 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

This was the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana groups

March 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is the new minimum age at which you can use WhatsApp starting April 11

March 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Honduras urges 'transformation of economic model' to achieve food security

March 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

US says Hamas' “Number 3” dead in Israeli strike

March 19, 2024 Winston Hale