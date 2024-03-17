Goodbye bureaucracy! Cuba is considering an agreement to facilitate procedures and ratifications in MINREX

The authorities of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are considering joining the “Apostille” agreement to facilitate procedures and legalization of documents in MINREX. In other words, the backlog of documents to be legalized is smaller and thus the enormous bureaucratic networks that prevent the normal development of procedures on the island from having effects abroad are avoided.

Increased efforts by Cubans to authenticate pre-MINREX documents in recent years have prompted the government to consider joining the Apostille Convention. This was announced by the portfolio's head, Bruno Rodriguez Barilla, last week during the conference table circular.

The tense situation with the legalization of documents occupied a prominent place in Rodríguez Barela's intervention. This type of legalization process, with high demand from the population, generates many criticisms due to the slowness of the process, which hinders the plans of hundreds of thousands of Cubans.

“There is a group of workers in the ministry who are working hard. There has been a modernization of those processes. There are more basic solutions going on as well,” the Chancellor said about this topic.

MINRIX: Procedures and Legislation. Arrears

The delays in procedures and legislation in Cuba's MINREX are well known and complaints about the slowness of these processes are well known. Hence, the government's intention is, in the near future, to seek a permanent solution such as adhering to the Apostille Convention.

This alternative is under study by the Cuban authorities. This international agreement simplifies the process of legalizing documents, allowing up to 60% of them to have legal effect abroad without the need for additional procedures.

There is no doubt that adhering to the Apostille Convention would eliminate the cumbersome process of document legalization for many Cubans. However, the decision is still being analyzed by the government. Moreover, many doubt its applicability, because Minrex would lose a lot of money, canceling the procedures and certifications of more than half of the documents.

Obviously, the immediate solution is to consolidate operations, something that has not had much success so far.