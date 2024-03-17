March 19, 2024

Iceland declares a state of emergency due to a stunning volcanic eruption (video)

March 17, 2024
This photo released by the Icelandic Coast Guard on March 16, 2024, shows clouds of smoke and lava rising from a new fissure, during a monitoring flight above a new volcanic eruption outside the evacuated town of Grindavik, in western Iceland. (Photo by Bulletin/Icelandic Coast Guard/AFP)

Police in Iceland declared a state of emergency late Saturday when a new volcanic fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula began spewing lava, the fourth eruption since December.

The eruption was reported by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which released live images of the bright flow of magma and smoke from the volcano.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced that a helicopter was being sent to locate the new fissure, and the police also declared a state of emergency due to the volcanic eruption.

According to the International Maritime Organization, it occurred near the same point as a previous eruption, on February 8. He added that the lava appeared to be flowing south, where dikes had been installed to protect the fishing town of Grindavik.

The IMO said magma also flowed westward, as it did on February 8, and the size of the fissure was estimated at 2.9 kilometers.

The agency said on Friday that there is an accumulation of magma in the ground “which could lead to the eruption of new magma and possibly a volcanic eruption” which could come “without warning.”

Local media reported that the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal resort was evacuated, as was the town of Grindavik.

Grindavík's approximately 4,000 residents were evacuated due to the volcanic eruption on November 11, and were only able to return to their homes on February 19.

Volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula have raised concerns about the Svartsingi power station, which supplies about 30,000 people in the region with electricity and water.

The factory was evacuated and operated remotely since the first explosions in the area.

Iceland has about 33 active volcanic systems, the largest number in Europe.

