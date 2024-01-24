Ryan Gosling wonders why Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig aren't nominated for Oscars. And that was what he said

(CNN) — Ryan Gosling is grateful for his Oscar nomination, but he has joined the chorus of people questioning the omission of star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from their individual categories.



Gosling was nominated Tuesday in the supporting actor category for his portrayal of the Mattel Ken doll in “Barbie,” last year's highest-grossing film, opposite star Ruby Barbie.

Her nomination is one of eight the film received, but the buzz over director Gerwig and Robbie's failure to receive individual nominations in the directing and lead actress categories, respectively, has continued unabated since the nominees were announced. (“Barbie” is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Although Gerwig and Robbie were not recognized individually, they each received Oscar nominations this week. Gerwig was honored in the Adapted Screenplay category alongside “Barbie” co-writer (and husband) Noah Baumbach, and Robbie was nominated as a producer with a nomination for Best Picture, along with three others.

In his statement, Gosling also praised his star America Ferrera, who received a surprise nomination for supporting actress for her performance in the film.

Here is Gosling's full statement provided to CNN:

“I feel so honored to be nominated by my peers alongside such outstanding artists in a year filled with so many amazing films. I never thought I would say this, but I also feel so honored and honored to have played a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this film that made history and is celebrated around the world.

No one in the film would be recognized without their talent, drive and genius.

To say I'm disappointed they weren't nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds, and with nothing but a pair of soulless, scantily clad dolls, they thankfully made us laugh, broke our hearts, propelled culture, and made history. Your work should be recognized alongside that of other deserving candidates.

However, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other amazing artists who contributed their talents to the making of this groundbreaking film.

-Ryan Gosling for the movie “Barbie”