Angelica Valli surprises the networks with dramatic body changes and is showered with praise

Angelica Valle He caught the attention of social media in the past few hours because he surprised his followers with… Drastic physical change Which made her look much prettier than usual because she turned out to be the beloved actress and host She showed off her new look Having lost more than 20 kilograms of weight, as expected, Angelica Maria's daughter received hundreds of compliments from her fans and even from celebrities from the world of entertainment.

To begin to address this issue, it is important to note that Angelica Valle herself indicated that her overweight problems arose after the birth of her second son, Daniel, as she was very overweight. Hormonal imbalance Which prevented him from losing weight despite following a diet and exercising, but only a few months ago he indicated that after several years the doctor finally discovered the roots of his problem and gave him An effective treatment based strictly on hormones.

Read on:

Michelle Rodriguez admits she's been aiming to lose weight since she was eight years old

Angelica Maria says goodbye to José Agustín with an emotional message: “My words die”

Angelica Valle indicated that her weight increased due to a hormonal problem. Photo: IG: angelicavaleoriginal

That was last November, when Angelica Valle He appeared to the press on his forty-eighth birthday, and here he revealed everything related to his weight loss and pointed this out at the time I have already lost at least 20 kilograms With the above treatment he indicated that he takes good care of himself as he intends to lose more weight.

Angelica Valle has lost more than 20 kilograms in recent months. Photo: IG: angelicavaleoriginal

Angelica Valli surprises her fans with a radical physical change

In the latest posts published by social networks “Valley View”, The radio program that she owns in California, United States, can be seen by the daughter of the late Raul Valle, who is also the daughter of the deceased, achieving its goal because She can be seen very thin While he was performing a beautiful dance from the booth in which he recorded the aforementioned radio space, and as expected, the pictures caused a sensation on digital platforms, as dozens of Internet users asked him to reveal his secrets in losing weight.

On the other hand, the comment box for the aforementioned post was full Hundreds of compliments to Angelica Vallemade by her fans and even other showbiz celebrities, who had no qualms in making sure that the daughter of the “Mexico Bride” looked more beautiful than ever.

It is important to note this on different occasions Angelica Valle She stated that although she gained a few extra kilograms, she never considered herself a “fat” person, noting that this trait did not cause her any problems that could lead to her developing an eating disorder. He made that clear His physical transformation did not involve any kind of surgery. Well, he confirms that he is very afraid of this kind of action.