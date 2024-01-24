Kate Middleton hid her “planned” abdominal surgery from her loved ones

He described Kensington Palace in London recently Abdominal surgery to Kate Middleton how “Planned“, but Even those closest to the Princess of Wales had no idea..

People reported on Wednesday that ““There was no indication that anything was wrong.” With Middleton42, before being admitted to the hospital on January 16, sources said News “It was a surprise” For family friendsAnd also for people who “I work close by Property.

The princess was last seen in public on December 25 when she and her husband, Prince William, took their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to a Christmas service.

Kensington Palace also shared this “Middleton is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”But he refused to reveal more information out of respect for his privacy.

Just one week later, the palace announced to the world that the future queen had quietly undergone surgery.successful“(Which Page Six understands it was “Important“ But it has nothing to do with cancer) He will remain in the London clinic for 10 to 14 days “Before he returns home to continue his recovery.”.