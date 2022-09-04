Rosalia Thaddeus in Altos de Chavón with M for Motomami

With boots, a red jacket and skirt, her hair tied into two ponytails without makeup and with her eight dancers, Rosalia took to the Altos de Chavon runway in La Romana on Saturday.

Before the Spanish woman appeared on stage, the Dominican audience was excited to see the stage screen that simulated being paper, riddled with irregular scratches that characterize her third musical part, “Motomami”.

The lights went out, and the screams of more than 10,000 fans in attendance were immediately heard, and it was just after 9:00 pm when the translator of “Bizcochito”, through her Motomami World Tour, lit up the podium, being for the first time being presented in the Dominican Republic.

After about two songs, Rosalia shared her most loyal followers, received gifts, compliments, and spoke of the deep love she feels for the national territory.

“The Dominican Republic has inspired me, there is a lot of talent here and I am very impressed with the artists here,” said the Catalan composer.

La Motomami went on to perform with her song ‘Candy’, later making way for ‘Bizcochito’, a topic that became huge on social networks, to the point of becoming a popular meme, due to Rosalía’s onstage gestures when singing.

Some of the other songs sung by Rosalia are La Fama, Dolereme, De Aquí no Sales, Buelrías, G3 N15, Linda, Linda (with Dominican Tokischa), Hentai, Pienso en tu Mirá, La Combi Versace, Malamente and others..