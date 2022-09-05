September 5, 2022

From nature, Thalía melts the net with a sheer maxi dress

Lane Skeldon September 5, 2022

next She is undoubtedly one of Mexico’s most popular and beloved actresses, despite the fact that she hasn’t starred in a telenovela in years.

The singer is also known for her work in television series, productions with which many viewers participate His unconditional fans returned and he has continued his career ever since.

Currently, she is one of the celebrities who is closest to her fans on social networks, which is why now next He made use of his Instagram account to interact a bit with his followers.

Thalia shows off a sheer dress

So through a post on Instagram,next Share with his followers the photos published by the magazine “Marie Claire” I’m making it for its print version

“These photos captured a very intimate side of me. A photo that captured something very delicate and fragile,” she said in her Instagram post.

In two photos, the beautiful actress used an elegant long white dress; You can also see him wearing another garment with some sheer applications.

“More beautiful than ever, my heart, I love you, my beautiful queen” and “Simply beautiful” Here are some comments from his fans

Pictures | Next melts the net into a precarious appearance and fills it with praise

Thalia: The 10 most amazing photos of the Mexican, a few days after her 51st birthday

