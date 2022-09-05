After losing exclusivity, the host of “Hoy” arrives on the morning Telemundo

Miami, United States. – After spending more than 4 decades in Maui Televisaa beloved actress and guest host of the Morning Show, todaymanaged to reinvent his career to the point that he became a highly valued celebrity, and even during Sunday, September 4th, Telemundo She confirmed the arrival of this popular show from her various morning shows. Find out who he is.

in 2020, Saint Angel Show business rocked after they confirmed that after nearly 43 years, they decided to stop having a working relationship with one of their most famous celebrities, Erica Bowenvillewho came to represent dramas such as MarisolAnd the three women s true love; However, from moment to moment, the Azcárraga company withdrew its exclusivity, which is why the famous company went into a crisis and fell into the deep depression; However, he did not let himself be defeated and began to do tiktoxto the point of becoming the “queen” of this platform.

Photography by Erica Bowenville

Once he left Televisa, when Aztec TV announced that Buenfil will host its own show on December 12, marking the celebration of Virgin Guadalupea fact that may have caused San Angel to reconsider removing Erica from their site Actresses CatalogSo they offered him a comeback with a melodrama Overcoming the pastTV series Rosie Ocampo which was very successful.

As many know, the celebrity’s stay at Azcárraga was temporary, as she continued as a free agent, a fact that allowed her to appear in many productions, such as in the brave From HBO. On the other hand, this Sunday Rebekah Miami I announce that Erica is coming todayTelemundo shows that it is, in fact, hosted by Adamari Lopezwho’s also been a prolific actress on Televisa, so there’s definitely going to be a great celebrity get-together.

Erica Bowenville arrives at Telemundo

Sources: Tribune, Instagram @encasacontelemundo