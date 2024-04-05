Roland Garros 2024 | “What happened to Jannik Sinner has no logical explanation: it is an abundance of talent and a steady head”: This is the miracle of world tennis | ATP Rankings | | Total Sports

He was born on August 16, 2001 in San Candido, Italy, with little red hair Yannick Siner. He made his debut in skating, but it was at the age of 13 when he began his journey at the Piatti Tennis Centre. The rest is history. At only 22 years old, Yannick Siner He has already achieved what to other tennis players on the circuit seems like a pipe dream. He turned professional in 2018, and since then, his career has been on the rise.

His big break came in 2019: as a practically unknown young man kafir He became a champion of Next Generation Finals Beating who would be his doubles partner today, Alex de Minaur, in the final. This victory earned him recognition Professional tennis players As Rookie of the Year.

Just his first title champion Major Slams in it Australian Open 2024, kafir He also collects two other awards from Masters 1000 (Toronto 2023, and its most recent address is in Miami 2024),four ATP 500 And six of ATP 250; In addition to being the only Italian (man or woman) to have reached the top two in the world since the first edition of the ATP Tour and the person with the most titles to date (13). kafir He also collects several victories against Novak Djokovic And I even managed to reach the final round in Nitto ATP Finals 2023 outside the Professional tennis playersThanks to the red hair, the Italian team was able, for the second time after 47 years, to lift the grand prize in the World Cup finals. Davis Cup In 2023.

Current ATP ranking, with Sinner displacing Alcaraz.

Sinner has been in the top 100 since October 2019. It entered the top 10 in November 2021 and has appeared there permanently since March last year.

What kafir It has no logical explanation: it is an abundance of talent and a fixed head. Maybe that's the key to his game. He has already shown – and what better evidence than the Australian Open – the mental (and obviously physical) toughness you have to turn around in five-set matches when you're two sets down. We attribute a lot of this work to their coaches. Simone Vagnozzi and Darren HillWho knew how to guide the Italian's steps with tremendous wisdom and perseverance. If we look at the numbers, the stats are clear: his specialty is first impact exchange types (0-4 visits) although despite this he does not seem to have difficulty closing longer and more complex exchanges. His right hand is like a whip, if you look closely you can notice how he ends his strikes with a curve. There are even those who prefer their backhand shot because of the cleanliness and precision with which it carries the legs. He usually takes the ball early, which allows him to hit with great speed and spin. His match winning percentage with his serve is over 70% and he is not afraid to take risks with changes of pace and get to the net.

Journalists and fans agree that if the panorama continues to paint in these colors, the “carrot boy” will end the year in first place in the world, breaking more records. For now, we are still enjoying his amazing tennis skills.

What does the 2024 Miami Open leave for us?

The second tournament ended last Sunday Masters 1000 The year in tennis brought with it many surprises. he Miami Open Consecrated as absolute champions Daniel Collins (USA) who not only won on home soil, but is currently in his final year as a professional and holds the most important title of his years as a tennis player; And Yannick Siner (ITA) which, in addition, debuted a new best position in the rankings as No. 2 in the world, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz Already a few hundred points of take away Novak Djokovic Its location is at the top.

Sports fans

Just finished the tournament in Indian wells (California) where Carlos Alcaraz After successfully defending their title, the tennis players prepared to set foot on Florida soil, greet the blazing sun and begin the second part of what is now known as the “Sunshine Duality.”

he Hard Rock Stadium For two weeks he witnessed an atmosphere of pure energy, passion, raw emotions and of course a lot of tennis. the weather? Absolute madness. Everyone who writes to you was able to experience the event minute by minute and it would be unfair to reduce it to a few lines.

The presence of the Latin public was not surprising: the passionate and intense shouts of encouragement of the South American tennis players could be heard several kilometers away, flags were present at all times and, above all, support in the face of difficult defeats was key to building an atmosphere that only this can provide. Sports.

“Karuta Boys”, Siner's unconditional fans. (@CarotaBoys)

Sinner doesn't hesitate to share it with his fans. (Photo: @carotaboys)

Surprises

No one counted on the rapid extermination of some crops by men, such as… Andrey Rublev (6th), Holger Röhn (7th), Stefanos Tsitsipas (12th), Taylor Fritz (13th). Which left the tournament in the first rounds with results that left a lot to be desired for the top 20 teams. On the women's side, there are promises such as: Coco Gauff (third), Ons Jabeur (sixth), Jessica Pegula (fifth), Aryna Sabalenka (second) And even the same Iga Swiatek (1st) They had better numbers, but were eventually dropped to make room Elena Rybakina (°4) and Daniel Collins (°53) Until the last match.

But if we talk about surprises, we must mention, without a doubt, the rapid rise Grigor DimitrovWho achieved after several harsh defeats in recent years and surpassed the preferred titleCarlos Alcaraz, the place he wanted so much in the final – even though he did not succeed in getting the main trophy -. Dimitrov, today ranked ninth in the world, returns to the top 10 after seven years (in 2017 he finished third) with more self-confidence than ever and bringing a new dose of enthusiasm to those of us who admire tennis.

Winners

the Women's Tennis Association He has a new American hero: danielle collins, At the age of 30, and after announcing his retirement at the beginning of 2024, he closed several mouths and lifted the cup that became the most important title in his career. Most interesting? Collins She won as a qualifier, becoming the second unseeded woman to win the title in Miami since Kim Clijsters in 2005. Despite the win, Collins He points out that “he will not reconsider his retirement at the end of this year” to devote himself to raising a family. An amazing way to close out your career.

At this time of year (although not very far ahead) it was Brand New winning 2nd place in Professional tennis players, Yannick SinerIt no longer surprises anyone. kafir A few months ago, he was giving a masterclass on how to, without any mercy, become the best tennis player in the world – even his teammates realize it! Almost without mistakes and with an iron mind, the Italian achieved his revenge and managed to lift his second trophy. M1000 (After Toronto last year) in the tournament that witnessed his presence for the last three years in a row.

—