Canelo Alvarez vs. the World; Munguía insults him and De la Hoya does so less frequently

Final months in career Saul “Canelo” Alvarez It was full of controversy because The delay he experienced in confirming his opponents in the two fights he will fight in 2024So much so that many boxing figures publicly criticized him for his decisions, as was the case in the past Jaime Munguia and Oscar De La Hoya.

In an interview with MMA Hour, the promoter and owner of Golden Boy OffersHe, who was in the past the agent of Mexico, explained that his position on rejecting competitors generates disaster at work because he believes that it has great weight in his favor in making the decision.

“Canelo has all the cards here (to choose his next opponent), that's the problem. It creates this mess we are in now.“, stated the former boxer, who even touched on the topic of rejection towards Jaime Munguia; “I always wanted a fight between the Mexicans, whether in May or September. Clearly the stars are aligning “For (Jaime) Munguia and Canelo (Alvarez) to be those fighters, but I don’t know when it will happen.”





Munguía doesn't block anything either.

For his part, the Tijuana native did not hide his anger when he spoke about the absolute super middleweight king and the debauchery that the club presented to him. World Boxing Council (WBC) so that you do not quarrel immediately David Benavidezwho despite being a mandatory challenger, preferred to move up the division and agreed to fight in April due to Canelo's disapproval.

In his post on the Un Round Más podcast he hosted Eric's “terrible” morale.s, Munguia explained 'red flag' He deserves the opportunity to face the man from Guadalajara in the ring; “I don't know, The truth is, Canelo does what he wants“So I think he doesn't give Benavidez the chance,” he said, but not before mentioning the anger that comes from him when he sees he has the upper hand.





Victor Hugo Alvarado

“Canelo brings all the 'power' And for his own good he says “Benavidez should go to hell”, I guess. I think it's a law I don't know why the body doesn't do that.; “So it's the organizations that make mistakes,” concluded the Tijuana native, who could be the Mexican's next competitor for one of the two jobs he has planned during 2024.