The eight teams that have already qualified for the round of 16; Three advanced today without playing

A painful 1-1 draw between Italy And Croatia This Monday sent the current champions to the round of 16, while losing Albania against Spain 1-0 celebrate it England, Holland And FranceWho also managed to get past the group stage of Euro 2024 before playing on Tuesday.

defeat Albania This means that these three teams, with 4 points left to play on the third day of their groups, are at least guaranteed to pass in third place, so England Leading from Group C, while France And the Holland They do it from Dr. It’s worse Croatiawhich makes it very difficult to redeem one of the four tickets given to third parties for each key using only two units. Italian goal Mattia Zaccagni (90+8) In the final action of the match his teammates left Luka Modric On the edge of the abyss, in the eternal leader’s supposed last dance with his team.

ItalyHaving turned things around in a painful way, they are already thinking about their next opponent in the round of 16, Switzerland, second in Group A.

a Spain Full of alternatives, she maintained her winning streak and won the minimum (1-0). Albania Thanks to Goal Ferran TorresAlthough ‘Roja’ had already secured their place in the round of 16 as the first team in the group from the previous match. See also Minnesota made an unusual decision with Carlos Correa Spain He hopes to meet his opponent in the round of 16, which he will face next June 30 in Cologne.

Although the results of Group B took some of the excitement out of Tuesday’s match, it remains to be seen whether, freed from the pressure of playing for a place in the Round of 16, they will be able to advance to the Round of 16. France also England They are playing a better game than we have seen so far in the tournament. The “Blue” faces the team that has already been knocked out of Dortmund Polandin a match in which they hope to get the captaincy again Kylian MbappeHe is wearing a mask after breaking his nose Austria. England And for his part he will be measured Sloveniawith the specified Gareth Southgate Amid criticism from the country’s press.

