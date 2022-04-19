Rocio Sanchez Azuara as a young woman: This is what she looked like a few years ago | Pictures | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

58 years old, driver Rossio Sanchez Azuara She has extensive experience in Mexican TV, which shows her great talent for being in front of the cameras as well as the infamous beauty that has been one of the hallmarks of her throughout her successful career.

Although many consider her to be a very beautiful woman, some photos of her have started to circulate recently Social media A few years ago, which confirms that from a young age it was he who drew attention to his appearance.

Pictures of Rossio Azuara

As evidenced by the photos circulated on digital platforms, the journalist has always left her hair blond, although the volume and hairstyle differed, depending on the current fashion.

On the shows she hosted, especially talk shows, she also wore a plethora of dresses that matched the time and her silhouette, with her flawless appearance being another trait that she has maintained over the years.

This is what Rossio Sanchez Azuara looked like a few years ago.

It was recently confirmed Rossio Sanchez Azuara he returned to Aztec TV to have a new program that will be called “Closer to RossioIt will have the same space layout that was pioneered at Imagen Televisión.

In addition, she is expected to be at the same time, so it is assumed that she will be in charge at that particular time, even though her additional job is done with the services of Laura PozzoWhich will give him competition.

The TV presenter is considered one of the most beautiful journalists in Mexico.

Why did Rocco Senchez Azwara leave TV with pictures?

Patty Chaboye and the rest of the panel were welcomed to “Ventaneando” Aztec TV to Rocío Sánchez Azuara and immediately consulted him about the reasons for his return, after seven years of working in other channels. Rossio Sanchez Azuara did not shy away from questions and answered honestly.

The host said that she did not dare to renew her association with Imagen Televisión, because she considered that her program – due to its sociable nature – needed more exposure, a condition that it gives you. Aztec TV. “Not because I felt bad, but to achieve the goal of the program of course you need a much larger window”He expressed.

“I never leave badly, but they suddenly take it the wrong way… The truth is that I always say goodbye, in the latter case they put me on trial for three months. It was my project, no one ever lied, they put me on trial for three Months, then six months, we signed but the year was over. The proposal came up to go back to Azteca and I came back because there were better chances to help”he completed.