April 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carol J: The most powerful tip US celebrity Anuel A sent him | nnda nnlt | Fame

Lane Skeldon April 19, 2022

Almost two years ago, They were one of the most popular couples in the urban genre. However, after the separation, the god of the trap started Which sparked controversy among her followers, because the singer does not miss an opportunity .

Having found love again in the more mainstream Dominican singer Yailin, the ragpicker decided to turn the page and not talk about Karol G anymore, unlike his current partner, who on more than one occasion called out “cry”.

However, a few hours ago, the translator of “Bebesita” broke his apparent neutrality and was going to release a hint to the woman singing “Secreto”.

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral announced their relationship in January 2022 (Image: Instagram / Yailin La Más Viral)

Send ANUEL AA indirectly to KAROL G

Through Instagram stories, the translator of “Si tú me Busca” sent a hint to the Colombian, who had appeared hours earlier at the Coachella 2022 music festival in the United States.

“And presumably I am stuck in the past. We are no longer in former times, and I am not the one who dedicates songs after so long.”

Anuel AA had indirectly sent Karol G (Photo: Anuel AA/Instagram)

“Let me go to a band that includes me without friends,” the 29-year-old warned.

However, Anuel did not stop there, declaring that he would judge the controversy: “Think of what you want to think and whatever makes you think,” he wrote, and, completing the letter, put forth a phrase that caused even more doubts: “If only people had known “.

For her part, Carol J has not commented on what her ex-partner has written.

