April 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mago Aguilar, Why is the Black Sheep of the Aguilar Family Famous from Mexico | Fame

Mago Aguilar, Why is the Black Sheep of the Aguilar Family Famous from Mexico | Fame

Lane Skeldon April 20, 2022 2 min read

The Aguilar Dynasty was in the middle of a storm – due to an issue that is causing some controversy in And many Latin American countries after learning this He was in a relationship with the singer who is fifteen years older than her.

more information: Who Leaked Angela Aguilar’s Pictures With Juicy Lau?

cousin Angelawas asked about it and kept her specific opinion on this pending emotional bond, but did speak about some aspects of her family that she described as conservative.

There he realized the feeling of being a “black sheep” Aguilar dynasty Because it feels more liberal in some issues that can raise some controversy in others.

more information: Did Gussy Lau really betray Pepe Aguilar for his relationship with Ángela?

Majo and Ángela Aguilar are cousins ​​and both delight their fans with their tender voice (Image: Instagram)

Magu Aguilar criticizes his family

During an interview with “Venga la alegría” the singer also spoke about the way her family members think and focused a lot on her father, Anthony Aguilar Jr.and uncle, .

She criticized in her statements the fact that they are both very conservative despite being people who have traveled the world and are very cultured, although she also made it clear that she respects everyone’s way of thinking.

“Both my uncle and dad are very cultured minds because they know a lot about the world and also have that part of a tradition. Strangely enough, they can be open about some things and not others”the artist pointed out.

more information: Who is Magu Aguilar’s boyfriend who is 16 years older than her?

Why is Magu Aguilar considered the “black sheep” of his family?

In her statements, the young artist also admitted that she is more extroverted than other members of her family, describing herself as “black sheep“For everyone.

Moreover, he took the opportunity to realize that he loves to show his body through bikini photo posts, even though his mother does not like that.

“I’m going to accuse my mom. She said to me ‘Picture your bikini again?’ And I answered yes because I like to show my body and there is nothing wrong with that”he added.

more information: Angela Aguilar and Jussie Lau could have split up according to a sad song shared by the composer

MAJO AGUILAR on Instagram

See also  Thalia showed off her beautiful legs and flew into the net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Rocio Sanchez Azuara as a young woman: This is what she looked like a few years ago | Pictures | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

April 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Carol J: The most powerful tip US celebrity Anuel A sent him | nnda nnlt | Fame

April 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Karol G at Coachella: Ends with ‘Wrinkled Heart’ and ex Anuel AA reacts to it | Famous

April 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Mago Aguilar, Why is the Black Sheep of the Aguilar Family Famous from Mexico | Fame

April 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Colombian immigrants to the United States: Continuing on the rise – USA – International

April 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

call him? Pedro Truglio says he would like to lead the Honduran national team

April 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The International Federation of Journalists condemns the attacks on journalists in the Dominican Republic

April 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward