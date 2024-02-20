Robotics applied to medicine Grupo Milenio

This week in the Singularity University Hub, we found a note by Taylor Nicoli and Christine Fisher, on the CNN website, in which they report on an unusual fact in the world of robotics applied to medicine.

When launching into space

This small surgical robot arrived at the International Space Station on February 1, with the aim of performing several surgical experiments in zero gravity, which will be controlled from Earth, thus proving the possibility of carrying out this type of operation. Travel to space in the future, and prove that it is possible to perform complex surgeries on Earth in hard-to-reach areas.

Well, last Saturday, February 10, this adorable miniature robot successfully performed its first surgery (of many scheduled).

This experiment was performed using elements that mimic human tissue (made of elastic bands).

Six ground-based surgeons participated in a remote test using the robot, and each demonstration was carried out successfully.

The robot weighs only 900 grams, and its compact design is the size of a microwave, making it an extremely light tool suitable for space travel.

As part of the device is inserted into the body for surgery, the device uses two arms to mimic human movements: the arm

Left to grab and right arm to cut.

For several years, a total of 15 surgeries have been performed on human patients using the ground version of MIRA, a research device that is not available for sale.

Space flights in the future will be more frequent and over greater distances and time. This extraordinary technological vision opens the door to solving many of the healthcare challenges that these flights will pose.

At the same time, these tests are very useful for moving forward more quickly in implementing this type of action here on the ground, in difficult areas Access.

Once again, we have evidence of technological progress that sounds like something out of science fiction.