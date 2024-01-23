Road closures, flooding and more – Telemundo San Diego (20)

SAN DIEGO – A powerful storm system flooded San Diego County on Monday with heavy rains, causing flooded roads, multiple car accidents and water rescues across San Diego County.

Morning commuters were affected by the storm's worst flooding, prompting several flash flood warnings across the county.

Road closures in San Diego due to flooding

Amid Monday morning's heavy rain, the California Highway Patrol reported several flooding incidents:

4 pm: Flooding on Interstate 15 at the Imperial Avenue on-ramp

Flooding on Interstate 15 at the Imperial Avenue on-ramp 12:58 PM: A rock slide was reported at Grand Avenue and Tate Street.

A rock slide was reported at Grand Avenue and Tate Street. 11:55 am: All lanes of State Route 78 west were closed at El Camino Real in Oceanside. This is where the highway was damaged by the floods last year and caused long delays

All lanes of State Route 78 west were closed at El Camino Real in Oceanside. This is where the highway was damaged by the floods last year and caused long delays 11:53 am .: Deep water was reported at the Interstate 8 West Wareing Road exit

.: Deep water was reported at the Interstate 8 West Wareing Road exit 11:46 am: Flooding was reported on the Interstate 5 North Old Town Avenue off-ramp

Flooding was reported on the Interstate 5 North Old Town Avenue off-ramp 11:43 am: State Road 94 westbound and Kelton flooded

State Road 94 westbound and Kelton flooded 11:31 am: A landslide was reported on the Interstate 805 off-ramp to Imperial Avenue

A landslide was reported on the Interstate 805 off-ramp to Imperial Avenue 11 am: State Route 125 South and Jamacha Road

State Route 125 South and Jamacha Road 10:40 am : Westbound SR-94 at Euclid Avenue is flooded. Traffic has been changed.

: Westbound SR-94 at Euclid Avenue is flooded. Traffic has been changed. 10:40 am : Heavy flooding and mudslides have affected southbound I-805 near Imperial Avenue.

: Heavy flooding and mudslides have affected southbound I-805 near Imperial Avenue. 10:38 am : SR-67 southbound on Interstate 8 is affected by 2-3 feet of flood water.

: SR-67 southbound on Interstate 8 is affected by 2-3 feet of flood water. 10:33 am : The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound SR-94 is closed due to flooding.

: The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound SR-94 is closed due to flooding. 10:27 am : The ramp from northbound I-805 to Bonita Road is closed due to flooding. 10:20 am: Flooding affects traffic from northbound I-5 to Pershing Drive.

: The ramp from northbound I-805 to Bonita Road is closed due to flooding. 10:20 am: Flooding affects traffic from northbound I-5 to Pershing Drive. 10:20 am : A landslide has closed half of the exit ramp from northbound I-805 to Imperial Avenue.

: A landslide has closed half of the exit ramp from northbound I-805 to Imperial Avenue. 10:20 am The CHP reported water flowing down a hillside onto the right shoulder of westbound I-7 east of College Avenue.

The CHP reported water flowing down a hillside onto the right shoulder of westbound I-7 east of College Avenue. 10:00 AM: One lane of SR-905 on the northbound I-805 connector ramp is blocked due to mud and debris.

One lane of SR-905 on the northbound I-805 connector ramp is blocked due to mud and debris. 9:45 am : The I-5 on-ramp at Palomar Airport Road is closed due to flooding.

: The I-5 on-ramp at Palomar Airport Road is closed due to flooding. 9:45 am : Traffic is being diverted from eastbound SR-78 at the El Camino Real exit due to flooding. A SickAlert has been issued.

: Traffic is being diverted from eastbound SR-78 at the El Camino Real exit due to flooding. A SickAlert has been issued. 9.00 am: Several lanes of westbound SR-94 at College flooded.

cRoad Breaks in San Diego

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan

Ward Road at N River Road

River Avenue between Riverwalk Dr. and Camino de la Reina

Mission Center Rd between Hazard Center Drive and Camino de la Reina

Hazard Center Drive between Avenida del Rio and DoubleTree Hotel Roundabout

Camino del Este between Station Village Lane and Camino de la Reina

Ward Rd on Camino del Rio Norte.

Trolley service stopped

Due to all the flooding, MTS is temporarily shutting down its downtown streetcar service.

UC San Diego's northbound Blue Line and Green Line streetcars will no longer stop at the Santa Fe Depot, MTS said. UC San Diego's South Blue Line ends in Barrio Logan.

“Due to additional flooding in East County, Orange Line service is suspended. Green Line service is operating between Alvarado and County Center/Little Italy. Blue Line service is operating north of County Center; and between Barrio Logan and San Citro (with delays).”

School closings

Students at several campuses were sent home early Monday due to power outages or other storm-related reasons.

Monarch School dismissed students early due to power outages.

SDCOE Community Schools 37ECB, SOUL Academy, Bridges and Escondido Community School closed early.

Jamul-Tulsura School District closed schools early due to flooding.

Julian Union High School District canceled its ASSET extracurricular activities due to flooding

Although Coronado schools were not canceled, students were ordered to upper floors after the flooding

National City students have been sheltered due to flooding, power outages and loss of communications. Redundancies are expected to occur at normal times

Floods and rescues

Spring Valley

Water entered the first floor of the Spring Valley Apartments. A Telemundo 20 crew was on its way to the Helix apartment complex on Conrad Street to gather more details.

Seaside

All lanes of State Route 78 are closed at El Camino Real in Oceanside. This is where the highway was damaged by the floods last year and caused long delays. There are several feet of water on the road, and at some places it easily crosses the median.

Eastern District

Hartland Fire Department spokesman Andy McKellar said 150 to 200 homes were flooded across the county. The Heartland Fire covers the communities of El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove and other parts of East County.

table

Heavy flooding in the 330 block of Fairway Drive in La Mesa.

San Diego State University

San Diego State University closed a road on campus Monday after heavy rains and flooding caused falling rocks. University Police Department blocked public access on Canyon Crest Drive between Parking Lot 15 and Aztec Circle.

was crowned

The city of Coronado reported several streets on the island were flooded from the rain. The authorities decided to evacuate the students from the ground floor at noon and shift them to classrooms upstairs. At least 16 businesses along Orange Avenue suffered some form of flood damage.

Lemon grove

Much of Federal Boulevard near San Miguel is under water, flooding several feet deep. A video submitted by a disabled viewer shows a dozen vehicles, including a large truck.

5 people caught in San Ysidro floods

Many people were caught in the floods in San Yastero on Monday morning. According to the San Diego Fire Department, the individuals were on an embankment under a bridge but were unable to get out. By 10 a.m., at least eight people had been rescued and taken away by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Nestor Water Rescue San Diego

SDFD crews said at least two people were trapped in floodwaters near a storage business on Palm Avenue in San Diego's Nestor neighborhood. Rescuers were called around 9:30 a.m. and the patient was found and freed within half an hour. No injuries are known.

San Diego Naval Base

“Flooding has been reported in several areas of the site,” officials posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Avoid driving through flooded areas. It is recommended that only essential personnel enter the site and all others avoid entering the site until further notice. Personnel on site remain in place until the flooding recedes.”

San Diego freeway floods

Warnings were in effect as of 1:22 p.m. for the following locations:

SR-163 south on Balboa Avenue SR-163 south on Genesee Avenue SR-163 South at Hotel Circle I-8 West on SR-163 I-15 South on Main Street Near National City I-15 North and Main Street (all lanes blocked). I-805 North on El Cajon Blvd SR-67 South on I-8 SR-94 East at SR-125/Spring Street SR-94 West between College Avenue and College Grove Way I-805 North at Bonita Road I-5 South at Villa de la Valle

TOAccidents

A vehicle overturned around 9 a.m. on wet roads on Interstate 5 near Genesee Avenue in La Jolla.

Amid the heavy rains, more than a hundred accidents took place on the roads.

A vehicle overturned on wet roads on Interstate 5 near Genesee Avenue in La Jolla, and San Diego fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to help a person trapped inside. The man was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with injuries.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of North County, including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and Solana Beach. The warning has been extended to Chula Vista, San Diego and El Cajon until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel until you have left an area under a flood or evacuation order,” the NWS emergency warning said.

During a flood warning, residents are asked to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to move to higher ground if possible.

A flash flood watch will be in effect until 9 p.m., though rainfall rates will drop dramatically after noon, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.