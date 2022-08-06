China announces sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and halts cooperation with the US – Asia – International

China stepped up its response to the visit on Friday Nancy Pelosi A Taiwan The suspension of cooperation mechanisms with Washington and sanctions against the US legislative chief have sent relations between the two countries to their lowest level in years.

(Also read: China sends warplanes near Taiwan; Missiles flew in the area)

Two days after the veteran politician’s controversial trip, Beijing announced eight measures, including ending cooperation on matters such as the judiciary, repatriation of illegal immigrants, criminal justice assistance and the fight against transnational crime.

The country suspended all cooperation with the United States in the fight against climate change.Although the world’s two biggest polluters pledged last year to work together to “address the climate crisis” and continue to meet.

(Also read: China launches several missiles and missiles at Taiwan)

A decision described by the White House as “utterly irresponsible”. “China is punishing not just America, but the entire world,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby responded Friday.

Likewise, Beijing canceled calls between the heads of military commands and working meetings between the defense ministries of the two powers and the Military Maritime Security Advisory Mechanism.

(You may also be interested in: Foreign Minister Wang Yi said those who offended China should be punished)

China launches missile near Taiwan Photo: PLA Eastern Theater Command/ESN / AFPTV / AFP

The cancellations mean there is no longer a mechanism of trust between the armed forces of the two superpowers at a time when levels of tension in the Taiwan Strait are at levels not seen since the 1990s.

The Asian country made the decision public on Friday, an hour after imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her direct relatives, saying it “ignored China’s concerns and determined opposition” and undermined the Asian country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The measures include a ban on entry of Pelosi and her associates into China.

In addition to the political activities, Beijing continued the mobilization of aircraft and warships this Friday, with the largest military exercise in its history near Taiwan.

According to Taipei, this Friday 68 warplanes and 13 Chinese warships crossed the so-called “middle line” of the strait separating the island from mainland China, an unofficial but generally accepted coordinate, halfway between China’s coasts. People from Taiwan.

China’s military said the drills included a “routine missile strike” off the coast east of Taiwan.

(Further: US summons Chinese ambassador over actions against Taiwan)

The American response

In response, the White House summoned China’s ambassador to Washington on Friday. “We condemn China’s military actions as irresponsible and contrary to our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” administration spokesman John Kirby said.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

In response, Chinese diplomat Wang Yi accused the US of “creating a problem and then using this problem to achieve its goals”. “This approach will not work with China,” he warned.

The US has also asked Beijing to halt military exercises. “The Chinese could do a lot to reduce tensions by stopping their provocative military exercises,” Kirby said, adding that despite the crisis, they want to keep communications with China open.

*With information from AFP and EFE

More news

Nancy Pelosi says she came to Taiwan for ‘peace for the region’

After Pelosi arrived on the island, China imposed new sanctions on Taiwan

Taiwan: ‘Hedgehog Strategy’ to defend against possible Chinese invasion