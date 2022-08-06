August 6, 2022

A third person was killed in a lightning strike near the White House.

Winston Hale August 6, 2022
A video captures a powerful lightning strike near the White House 0:40

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A third person was injured and killed Thursday night when lightning struck across the street from the White House.

Washington police say the third victim is a 29-year-old man. His identity is pending family notification.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, died after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park near the White House, a Washington Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed. The couple was visiting the capital from Wisconsin.

The victims took shelter from the storm under a tree, a police source said.

“All four people were suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries” when help arrived, Maggiolo, a spokeswoman for the city’s emergency medical services, said at a news conference Thursday night.

A strong storm hit the Washington metropolitan area on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET (Miami time).

