The move would benefit paroled immigrants in the United States

Immigrants with parole or a temporary gold permit will benefit from the latest change regarding work permits. Such notice was officially issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Cuba Directory is aware of the news on this matter and is sharing it with you so that you will be updated.

In the case in question, not all immigrants who came to the United States with such a permit are ineligible to apply for work. If the Citizenship and Immigration Service uses the new measure, they will not reduce their response time.

Who can process their work permits now? Citizens paroled for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public good under INA 212(d)(5). People in this situation can request their permits online.

A key step in streamlining practices

In fact, this new measure was created with the main objective of streamlining all procedures and processes related to the issue. Now everything has become very easy.

(c) Job applicants in section (11) need only submit their Form I-765. With this, the long wait of several months for employment authorization has come to an end.

Attention! Every applicant is required to create his/her account through the website for free www.uscis.gov.

After this step, you will be able to maintain close and secure contact with USCIS personnel. Most importantly, you will get an opportunity to know the status of your application.

You should know that if you do not qualify in different eligible categories, the application will be rejected and the filing fee will be withheld. reality.

The real difference now is that the new categories include immigrants with paroles.