Illegal boat capsized off Florida coast

A boat believed to be carrying immigrants trying to enter the US illegally has sunk. From Key West, Florida, Two people were killed, the Coast Guard said. Five others are missing.

Eight people were rescued, the police said in a press release on Friday.

The company said The boat is “ancient” and it is crossing illegally with 15 passengers. Nationality Immigrants.

Reports of a wreck about 14 miles (23 kilometers) south of Sugarloaf Cay reached the Coast Guard. From 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

One person was rescued from the sea by the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Mariner of the Seas, the company said.

“We are continuing the search of others Who could have survived this tragic incident,” said Rear Adm. Coast Guard Brendan McPherson.

“The situation highlights the dangers these immigrants face when trying to enter the United States illegally by sea.