Rivera ‘Chiquis’ reveals an unreleased video with Jenny Rivera and shows what their real relationship was like

In the midst of the battle between the various members Rivera family about fate legacy The famous singer left Jenny Rivera, his eldest daughter Jani Marine Rivera, better known as “Chekes”, chest Unreleased video From his mother, in which he reveals the nature of his true relationship with her and the extent of its importance in his life.

The 36-year-old translator also surprised her millions of followers by sharing an emotional recording of Cheeks helping her mom get ready moments before the show.

In the photos, in which the exact location and date of the event is not known, young Jenny can be seen preparing for a show with the help of her daughter answering calls and helping her with the wardrobe.

Alongside the video, Chikes wrote a letter explaining the strong bond she united with Diva de la Panda and how her mother was the main motivator for her to become the woman she is today.

“I am sharing with you this unpublished video describing how long we have been together and we are still a team (…) Thank you, Mum, for teaching me work, rationality and productivity in everything. You have been a difficult teacher, but I wouldn’t change a thing. My favorite place was to be an assistant Yours and I work by your side. I miss you,” he sadly expressed on his Instagram account.

The story behind the lawsuit between ‘Chiquis’ and Rosie Rivera

This post comes after Chikes broke the silence and accused his aunt, Rosie RiveraBecause he hid the theft 80 thousand dollars Which was located in one of the Jenny Rivera companies.

“I just realized that a couple of years ago someone was stealing from Jenny Rivera Fashion, someone very close to Rosie, and Rosie knew it,” he said in a video clip Dawn of the family drama.

In this video, which ran for more than 20 minutes, Chicks indicated to her aunt that she allowed this embezzlement when she was CEO of her sister companies, and although she said she did not seek to damage her image, she wanted to. For the truth to be known, too, Jenny wanted it.

For her part, Rosie Rivera denied the accusations and said that she did not need to defend herself against the accusations because there was nothing to hide.

“They say, ‘Rosie, what’s your side?'” What would you say? What will you answer? My answer is that I won’t answer, that I don’t give time for these things, and that I won’t enter the circus which the media enjoy so much. “I didn’t and won’t do it.. That’s not my style,” he said in the clip.

This conflict is also part of the fight that the Rivera family members maintain over the millionaire inheritance that Jenny Rivera left to her children and siblings, since Chikes recently sent an audit to her uncles Rosie and Juan Rivera, who are responsible for managing the band’s late singer’s fortune.

After learning the results of this operation, Chikes announced in a video that she and her siblings were victims of the theft of the inheritance left by their mother.

