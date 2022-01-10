What does Lucero think of the apparent courtship of Lucero Mijares?

And according to his fans, to get some details, Lucerto Megaris may have Lover. Now, it will be necessary to find out What does Lucero think? s Manuel Megaris to the topic, and if it is really true. The young woman is only 16 years old, and she has shown on several occasions that she has an undeniable personality talent In the footsteps of his parents.

So, Lucerto Megaris He has already earned a place in show business. The girl began her career in the shelter of her parents, but her steps were too slow. Little by little, his goal is seen to be behind the microphone, with a voice that has already conquered his audience.

That is why, far from his life in the world of music, his fans do not stop searching and wanting to find more details in their personal field, whether in the private school where he studies or who could become his first love.

It was the young woman herself who spread the rumors she might have Lover He had some pictures he shared with her Emiliano GaticaAnd A guy who is very famous for the posts he makes on Tik Tok.

Source: Mag El Comercio

In the posted photos, both teens are seen hugging and smiling. In addition, what caught the audience’s attention the most is that Lucerito commented on the several “I love you” and several red hearts for the young man.

In the same way, in his latest publication, He also admired his beautiful appearance and replied: “I adore you and miss you very much??”. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. In fact, this does not mean that there is a love affair between them, considering that most girls of his age, like Lucerito, make the same comments to the artist, as Lucero’s daughter, with whom she shares a taste for music.

After so many rumors and speculation that it’s getting bigger and bigger, the same Emiliano was the one responsible for hiding evidence on his Instagram profile. Specifically, it is no longer the photos in which Lucerito appeared, nor the comments that his fans began to speculate about.

It’s unknown if this is a tactic for both or just one of them, but The apparent engagement has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, many are wondering What do Lucero and Manuel Mijares think?

At the moment, as neither party has spoken of the rumours, Lucero is still oblivious to the opinions and in the same way Manuel, Lucero’s father. But on the part of the followers of both, they are very enthusiastic and assure that the suspicions of the supposed courtship are valid because they are seen together more every day.

What is your opinion? Will they confirm it soon?