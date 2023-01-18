January 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ricken Sanchez, the iconic figure in the golden age of Lucha Libre, dies on the island

Lane Skeldon January 18, 2023 1 min read

Veteran sports producer and commentator Ricken Sanchez, best known to the city for his participation during the 1980s as an interviewer for wrestlers on the Superstars of Wrestling show, passed away yesterday, his family reported.

In the aforementioned period, Sanchez played a leading role in the program Lucha Libre, giving a touch of seriousness and honesty to a producer who daily faces the question of whether insolence and rivalries are real or a sports spectacle, as emphasized. Later.

Sanchez was the reporter for the program who in every edition of Superstars of Lucha Libre, produced by Capitol Sports Promotions, had to interview the champions of the fights that would take place on Saturday and Sunday through the different stadiums or stadiums on the island. Among the memorable characters they meet are the locals and the stars of the company, Carlitos Colon and the Raiders, and among the enemies of these characters are Abdullah the Butcher, his then manager Hugo Savinovich, Barabbas and the Martell brothers.

Sanchez has also been a producer, narrator, and sports commentator in other disciplines such as boxing and baseball, and also a producer of boxing billboards. He also founded the Videomax channel.

See also  Harry and Meghan Markle present their daughter Lilibeth Diana for the first time (photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Elizabeth Alvarez reappears and gives an announcement

January 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Musician Irvin Garcia passes away

January 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

video | Keren Montero auditions for America’s Got Talent

January 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Arby’s opened its eighth restaurant in Hatillo

January 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Ricken Sanchez, the iconic figure in the golden age of Lucha Libre, dies on the island

January 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The MagSafe cables on the new 2023 MacBook Pro match their colors

January 18, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Donald Trump already has a date to kick off his presidential campaign ahead of the 2024 election

January 18, 2023 Winston Hale