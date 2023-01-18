January 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Elizabeth Alvarez reappears and gives an announcement

Lane Skeldon January 18, 2023 1 min read
  • Elizabeth Alvarez had taken a break from acting after her latest project.
  • Jorge Salinas’ wife reappeared and left an announcement for her followers.
  • Elizabeth also posted a photo that sparked reactions.

The actress had taken a break from social media for a few days after sharing how she got through 2023 as a family, as well as acting after her latest project.

Through his Instagram profile, Elizabeth Alvarez reappeared with a message in which he mentioned, I came back after a few days off. I started writing.

And he added to his message that this new year more work awaits him, after he returned to acting in the telenovela “La Herencia” with Michel Reynaud and Matias Novoa, so he will continue his work as an actress, “I recharged the batteries to work hard next year with everything, so with all the attitude, to work.”was the advertisement made by the actress.

Along with a photo in which she appears determined to continue her work in 2023, netizens commented, “With your head held high because you are a beautiful lady”, “Woman, don’t let yourself fall”, “Beautiful will be the year of total success for you.”

Elizabeth Alvarez reappears and makes an announcement on social networks
See also  Christian Nodal reveals who will replace Belinda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Musician Irvin Garcia passes away

January 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

video | Keren Montero auditions for America’s Got Talent

January 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

A Korean Trick to Remove Neck Wrinkles and Reveal Porcelain Skin Instantly

January 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This is how they commit fraud in buying and selling channels on Facebook

January 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Elizabeth Alvarez reappears and gives an announcement

January 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Family of Colombian mother with terminal cancer granted humanitarian visa

January 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Botosina Science and Engineering Fair 2023: How to Participate

January 18, 2023 Zera Pearson