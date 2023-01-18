Musician Irvin Garcia passes away

Irvin Garcia, who for many years was with Jossy Latorre, Tony Croatto and Silverio Pérez on the set of Haciendo Punto en Otro Son, passed away this morning. It was her stage partner who confirmed the unfortunate news.

Garcia was diagnosed with liver cancer about a year ago. From then on he preferred to carry the disease in private. Likewise, Latorre indicated that it was the wish of his friend and partner in music that he be bid farewell to this earthly stage especially among his family. The remains will be cremated.

Evelise Rubio, the emotional partner, was in his care. Haciendo Punto en Otro Son’s founding member’s two sons, Ircamar and Pedro Antonio, as a result of a previous relationship with singer Taty Rodríguez, remained close to him during his illness.

For Latorre, García was the true “musical genius” of Nueva Trova, which began at the Café La TV scene on Calle Sol in Old San Juan in October 1975, according to data reviewed by the National Foundation for Popular Culture.

Born and raised in Villa Palmeiras in Santurce, he “brought rhythm and flavor to the ‘street’, always telling him he was a genius of music”. The singer based her appreciation on the “beautiful producer” to whom she remitted each of her contributions as members.

Latorre described the musician as “a very sensitive person”, a quality that may not have been in his favor at times. “I think that worked against her a little bit throughout her life, because she’s been through a lot of people’s pain,” the artist said over the phone.

García, her friend said, had had a complicated life since her childhood, but he “overcame all adversity… He always said to him, ‘I feel so proud of you. ‘” For her, more than a partner in the art of music, he was someone very close to her life. “I had a lot of respect and affection for him.”

The group Haciendo Punto en Otro Son, known among many songs for the adaptation of Nicolas Guillen’s “La muralla”, remained active until 2017. After that, each member ran his own business. In García’s case, he attended the Inter-American University’s Folk Art Program as an educator.

Quatro player Quique Domenech was one of the first to express himself on social networks about this loss.

“From 1998 to 2003 I had the privilege of musically directing the band Haciendo Punto en Otro Son. Today I found out that another of their members, Irvin García, has moved into the heavenly neighborhood. Thank you for everything you taught me, Irvin!” His Facebook account along with a photo of some of the shared moments.