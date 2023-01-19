Miss Venezuela dedicated words to Miss Universe accused of fraud

Amanda Dudamel, Miss Venezuela in the latest Miss Universe 2022 contest, dedicated a few words to the new Miss Universe, R’Bonney Nola, who represented the United States and is in scam scandal.

Four days after the completion of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, the controversy over crowning Miss USA as the pageant’s winner is still intact and rife.

More accusations of fraud reverberated as possible, many of them even The American media and newspapers denounce it What happened on the night of January 14th. media such as TMZ Confirms Obviously, Amanda Dudamel was the true winner of the competition. But some internal interests of the organization plotted R’Bonney Nola’s victory.

First of all, Miss Universe showed up in New Orleans. And some claim that this was done from the start to ensure R’Bonney Gabriel’s coronation. What actually happened, ”the American portal highlighted.

Miss Venezuela’s message to Miss Universe

Meanwhile, the representative of Venezuela dedicated a message to the winner, where she explained that she feels calm about what happened. Likewise, there will be nothing but love and respect towards her victory.

“Fashion pals, partners in Alphabetical Order and both big dreamers,” Amanda Dudamel wrote when sharing a photo with the current cosmopolitan queen. This, while they were in various activities during the celebration of the competition.

«I am happy to say that we lived this experience to the fullest, close to each other and sharing many things in common. I wish you well in whatever comes your way,” added the Venezuelan model and fashion designer.

It should be noted that the new owner of Miss Universe, Anne Jakragutatep, I’m sending you a message Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Controversy over fraud. And this message also extended to Miss Dominican Republic, Andrina Martinez.