October 15, 2022

Reinforcements have already been moved to the UASLP Science Building – El Sol de San Luis

Zera Pearson October 14, 2022 2 min read

The Dean of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP), Alejandro Zerminio Guerra, announced that they have started receiving contributions to strengthen, in the first phase, Tower 3 of the Faculty of Science, after the building produced fissures such as the result of previous earthquakes recorded in the entity.

These two companies from Potosí will send their quotations, and this received the first Friday and the second Monday, from which the best will be selected, from which the internal reinforcements of the building will be carried out.

“Remember I told you the reinforcement will be in two parts, the first quote arrived today and the second on Monday, because they are two companies from Potosí that can carry out the first reinforcement work and the construction committee of the university will decide who will give it and the idea is that this first reinforcement ends in December.” During the opening of the International Agricultural Fair of the UASLP College of Agricultural Engineering and Veterinary Medicine, he confirmed that there will be a sale of products from this field and a huge turnout is expected, as it was the first face-to-face event to occur after the health emergency by Covid-19.

He hopes the federation can organize more face-to-face events, especially as they continue the celebrations of the hundreds of years of self-rule they will complete on January 10.

“It’s 100 years of autonomy for an institution that has remained strong, we have shown that despite adversity the institution is strong, despite the pandemic and despite facing a really critical situation, the university has progressed thanks to the impetus of its teachers and students.

