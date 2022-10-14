3 Recommendations for Improving Work Well-Being and Mental Health at Work

Over the past few years, it has been Psychological health She played a key role On the FAO Agenda And many leaders realized that people are their main capital.

be aware of Emotional health, along with developing their skillsToday, it is understood as the only way to think about a sustainable future.

So much so, that a Qualtrics report stated that nearly 70% of Millennials and 81% of Generation Z reported having left their jobs for mental health reasons.

Under these conditions, organizations have begun to pay special attention to these variables, as they inevitably have a clear impact on the performance of their human capital and, consequently, their business.

Mental health and productivity

To improve productivity and promote a more inclusive environment, companies must make changes that integrate emotional well-being and mental health into their practices and benefits.

This transformation includes measures that should be directed not only to the areas of human resources, but also to the leaders of the organization so that they acquire accurate knowledge of the topic and can generate interventions in favor of emotional health.

Taking healthy breaks while respecting breaks is part of promoting a sustainable corporate culture

Thus, it is necessary to understand the importance of today for young people to work in companies with organizational cultures that support this idea and As business leaders, empower them.

Here are 3 essential tips an organization should take into consideration to grow the wellbeing of its teams.

1. Realizing the importance of mental health

The Training in this topic for leaders and human resource areasTogether with the contribution of science to identifying relevant conditions, they are the main tools an organization has at its disposal to put mental health care on the agenda.

In this line, it is recognized Three great pillars:

physically well,

well-being of the mind,

and communicate with others.

Thus, it is important to find well-being programs that have scientific validity and rigor as the interventions that are implemented have proven to be effective in improving the development of the well-being of individuals.

2. Providing support spaces

Providing support spaces for those struggling with their mental health and training staff in this regard

It is important to provide support spaces for collaborators who may be having trouble with their emotional health

When it comes to mental health, it is important that organizations provide support spaces where people can go when they notice that their stress levels are increasing or something is not right.

These spaces should contribute to the creation of individual public and emotional health plans that enhance human capital.

3. Spreading a healthy work culture

It is recommended that priority be given to promoting a culture of healthy work and generating programs that promote emotional well-being

It is important during working hours to take care of food and include it in healthy food diet. It’s important too Don’t always sit stillDo stretching exercises and take care of your posture. As well as pay attention to hours of sleep and rest.

Developing new skills such as emotional and stress management, time management, focus and decision making should be part of a corporate culture that intends to prepare for an increasingly uncertain and changing future.

At the same time, Strengthening social relationships Among those who are part of companies, she is a great giver of happiness and cooperates extensively in better stress management.

*Dr. Mary Rockis the Director of INECO Organizations and Course on Health and Wellbeing at Work at INECO U, which aims to train HR professionals and leaders in matters of health and emotional well-being.